Is The Marygold (MGLD) Significantly Undervalued?

A Comprehensive Evaluation of The Marygold's Intrinsic Value

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 10.09%, a 3-month loss of -8%, and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.05, The Marygold Companies Inc (

MGLD, Financial) seems to present an interesting investment case. This article aims to answer the question: Is The Marygold (MGLD) significantly undervalued? The following analysis will provide a detailed valuation of the company.

Company Introduction

The Marygold Companies Inc is engaged in identifying and acquiring established, profitable, undervalued companies in diverse sectors. It manages its portfolio to facilitate growth and add value for all stakeholders. As of August 25, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $1.2, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $1.65, indicating that the stock may be significantly undervalued.

1695097147793342464.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, The Marygold (

MGLD, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The stock is currently priced at $1.2 per share with a market cap of $47.30 million, which is significantly below the GF Value Line. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1695097127690043392.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Thus, it is essential to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. The Marygold has a cash-to-debt ratio of 12.24, ranking better than 50.71% of 1469 companies in the Asset Management industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks The Marygold's financial strength as 10 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet.

1695097171092701184.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. The Marygold has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. It has an operating margin of 7.54%, which is worse than 55.87% of 596 companies in the Asset Management industry. However, The Marygold's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 61.03% of 893 companies in the same industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 29.5%, ranking better than 67.45% of 470 companies in the Asset Management industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate a company's profitability. The Marygold's ROIC is 15.23, while its WACC is 6.91. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders.

1695097187781836800.png

Conclusion

Overall, The Marygold (

MGLD, Financial) stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 67.45% of 470 companies in the Asset Management industry. To learn more about The Marygold stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.