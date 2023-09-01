Value-focused investors constantly seek stocks priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Mesoblast Ltd ( MESO, Financial). Currently priced at $1.44, the stock recorded a loss of 12.32% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 58.41%. Its fair valuation, as indicated by the GF Value, is $3.53. However, investors should consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Mesoblast should not be ignored.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

Decoding the Piotroski F-score and Altman Z-score

The Piotroski F-score, created by accounting professor Joseph Piotroski, is a tool used to assess the strength of a company's financial health. The score is based on nine criteria that fall into three categories: profitability, leverage/liquidity/ source of funds, and operating efficiency. The overall score ranges from 0 to 9, with higher scores indicating healthier financials. Mesoblast's current Piotroski F-Score, however, falls in the lower end of this spectrum, indicating potential red flags for investors.

The Altman Z-score, invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

A Closer Look at Mesoblast's Profitability

One significant component of the F-Score is a positive return on assets (ROA). A closer look at Mesoblast's ROA reveals a worrying trend of negative returns. This indicates the company's inability to generate profit from its assets - a fundamental concern for any investor. The data indicates 2021: -15.34%; 2022: -12.70%; 2023: -12.17%. Such a decrease is concerning, as the Piotroski F-Score penalizes companies with lower current ROA compared to the previous period. This ongoing decline highlights another potential risk associated with investing in Mesoblast.

Leverage, Liquidity and Source of Funds: A Worrying Trend

Assessing the aspect of leverage, liquidity, and sources of funds, Mesoblast demonstrates an alarming rise in its debt-to-total assets ratio over the past three years. The provided data shows 2021: 0.13; 2022: 0.15; 2023: 0.18, expressed as percentages. A higher debt ratio suggests that Mesoblast is increasingly financing its assets through debt, thereby escalating its financial risk. The Piotroski F-Score views this as a negative indicator, further cautioning investors about Mesoblast.

Operating Efficiency: A Darker Picture

Examining the data provided: 2021: 120.89; 2022: 129.91; 2023: 147.32, it becomes evident that Mesoblast has seen an increase in its Diluted Average Shares Outstanding over the past three years. This trend signals that the company has issued more shares. While issuing additional shares can provide immediate capital for the business, it can also lead to the dilution of existing shares' value.

In terms of operational efficiency, another key indicator, Mesoblast has unfortunately reported a declining trend in asset turnover over the past three years, as evidenced by the data: 2021: 0.01; 2022: 0.01; 2023: 0.01 (expressed in percentages). Asset turnover measures how effectively a company uses its assets to generate sales, and a decrease in this ratio can indicate a drop in efficiency.

Conclusion

While the Piotroski F-score is not the only lens through which to view a potential investment, it is a robust and comprehensive tool for evaluating a company's financial health. Unfortunately for Mesoblast, its current score suggests potential troubles. The company's low Altman Z-score also indicates a high probability of financial distress. Therefore, despite its seemingly undervalued price, Mesoblast might be a potential value trap, underlining the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

