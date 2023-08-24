CFO Vojin Todorovic Sells 23,158 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW)

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 24, 2023, Vojin Todorovic, the Chief Financial Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc, sold 23,158 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Todorovic has sold a total of 134,025 shares and purchased none.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a specialty retailer that offers an interactive make-your-own stuffed animal retail-entertainment experience. The company operates in three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. The Direct-to-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Denmark. This segment also runs e-commerce sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To better understand this, let's delve into the company's insider trends and valuation metrics.

1695164170380509184.png

The insider transaction history for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling over the past year, with 21 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a potential red flag for investors as it might indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is overvalued or that the company's future prospects are not as promising as the market believes.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc were trading for $28.5 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $375.665 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.50, which is lower than the industry median of 16.56 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the company's stock is undervalued based on earnings.

1695164187728150528.png

However, the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, suggests a different picture. With a price of $28.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $21.71, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31. This indicates that the stock is modestly overvalued.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the trend of insider selling over the past year could be a cause for concern, the company's low price-earnings ratio suggests that the stock might still be undervalued based on earnings. However, the GuruFocus Value indicates that the stock is modestly overvalued. Therefore, investors should tread carefully and conduct further research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.