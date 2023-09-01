Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is BitNile Metaverse Inc ( BNMV, Financial). The stock, currently priced at $1.12, recorded a day gain of 29.86% and a 3-month decrease of 5.88%. The stock's fair valuation, as indicated by its GF Value, is $43.91.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

GF Value Chart

Investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with BitNile Metaverse should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of -19.43. These indicators suggest that BitNile Metaverse, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding Altman Z-Score

The Altman Z-score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

About BitNile Metaverse Inc

Founded in 2011, BitNile Metaverse Inc is a diversified holding company focused on delivering long-term shareholder value. The company currently has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Zest Labs, Pioneer Products, and Magnolia Solar. Despite its diversified portfolio, the company's stock price and GF Value suggest potential risks that investors need to consider.

Income Breakdown

BitNile Metaverse's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

BitNile Metaverse's Altman Z-score suggests potential financial distress. The first factor to consider is the measure of short-term liquidity, calculated as the working capital divided by total assets. The declining trend in BitNile Metaverse's Working Capital to Total Assets ratio over the past few years suggests potential liquidity issues.

The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. BitNile Metaverse's declining trend in this ratio indicates its diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt.

The EBIT to Total Assets ratio serves as a crucial barometer of a company's operational effectiveness. BitNile Metaverse's descending trend in this ratio suggests that it might not be utilizing its assets to their full potential to generate operational profits.

Conclusion

While BitNile Metaverse Inc appears undervalued at first glance, a deeper analysis reveals potential financial distress, making it a possible value trap. Therefore, investors need to exercise due diligence and consider the company's financial health before making an investment decision.

