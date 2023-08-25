Insider Buying: Bridgeline Digital Inc's President and CEO, Roger Kahn, Acquires 9,032 Shares

On August 25, 2023, Roger Kahn, the President, CEO, and 10% Owner of Bridgeline Digital Inc (

BLIN, Financial), purchased 9,032 shares of the company. This move is significant as it provides insight into the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

Who is Roger Kahn?

Roger Kahn is the President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital Inc. He is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology sector. Kahn's leadership has been instrumental in steering the company towards its current path of growth and innovation. His recent acquisition of shares further solidifies his commitment to the company's success.

About Bridgeline Digital Inc

Bridgeline Digital Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based Web Content Management, eCommerce, Portal, Marketing Automation, and Enterprise Search software. The company's iAPPS platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, and Web Analytics to help marketers deliver online experiences that attract, engage and convert their customers across all digital channels. Bridgeline provides end-to-end Digital Engagement solutions and boasts over 1,500 customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 438,018 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend is mirrored in the company's overall insider transaction history, with 15 insider buys and 0 insider sells over the past year.

1695224562028904448.png

The insider's recent acquisition of 9,032 shares at a price of $0.9 per share indicates a strong belief in the company's potential. This is particularly noteworthy given the company's current market cap of $9.273 million.

GF Value and Stock Price Relationship

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. The current GF Value of Bridgeline Digital Inc is $1.30, while the stock is trading at $0.9. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69, indicating that the stock is a possible value trap.

1695224589119913984.png

Investors should exercise caution and conduct further research before making investment decisions. While the insider's confidence in the company is a positive sign, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may be overpriced relative to its intrinsic value.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Bridgeline Digital Inc shares is a positive sign for the company. However, investors should carefully consider the stock's current valuation before making investment decisions.

