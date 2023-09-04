Unveiling Merck (MRK)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into the financials and intrinsic value of Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Merck & Co Inc (

MRK, Financial) has been a focal point for investors, with its stock experiencing a daily loss of 0.32% and a 3-month loss of 1.21%. Despite these figures, the company boasts an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 1.22. The question that arises is, is Merck fairly valued? This article aims to delve into the financials and intrinsic value of Merck, providing a comprehensive analysis for potential investors. Read on to find out more.

Company Introduction

Merck & Co Inc is a renowned pharmaceutical company that develops products for a variety of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. The firm's immuno-oncology platform is a significant contributor to its overall sales. Merck also has a robust vaccine business, with treatments to prevent hepatitis B, pediatric diseases, HPV, and shingles. The company also sells animal health-related drugs. Geographically, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

As of August 28, 2023, Merck's stock price stands at $109.86, which is fairly close to its GF Value of $105.51. The GF Value is an estimation of the stock's fair value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

1696169943722098688.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that gives an overview of a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on three factors:

  1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) at which the stock has traded.
  2. A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  3. Future estimates of the business performance.

According to our valuation method, Merck (

MRK, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The GF Value suggests that the stock's fair value is based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. On the other hand, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. Given its current price of $109.86 per share, Merck's stock is estimated to be fairly valued.

As Merck is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1696169925380407296.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss for investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are great ways to gauge this. Merck has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17, ranking worse than 77.62% of 1050 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. The overall financial strength of Merck is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1696169969324130304.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term pose less risk to investors. Higher profit margins usually indicate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Merck has been profitable 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $58.30 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.22. Its operating margin is 10.95%, which ranks better than 65.41% of 1035 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, the profitability of Merck is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Merck is 15.4%, which ranks better than 77.72% of 911 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 23.9%, which ranks better than 71.7% of 887 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to assess the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the return on invested capital should be higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Merck's return on invested capital is 4.81, and its cost of capital is 6.28.

1696169985002438656.png

Conclusion

Overall, Merck (

MRK, Financial) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 71.7% of 887 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Merck stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.