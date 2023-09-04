Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is IM Cannabis Corp ( IMCC, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 0.84, recorded a gain of 20.34% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 30.18%. The stock's fair valuation is $16.73, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.

GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of the business performance.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

IM Cannabis: A Closer Look at the Risks

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with IM Cannabis should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of -5.63. These indicators suggest that IM Cannabis, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

IM Cannabis: A Snapshot

IM Cannabis Corp is a Canada-based international medical cannabis company. It offers government-licensed cannabis products, from generic to GMP-certified and pharmaceutical-grade, for both wholesale and retail clients. The majority of its revenues are generated from sales of medical cannabis products to customers in Israel and recreational cannabis in Canada. The remaining revenues are generated from sales of medical cannabis, as well as other products, to customers in Germany. Geographically, the majority is from Israel.

IM Cannabis's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A dissection of IM Cannabis's Altman Z-score reveals IM Cannabis's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress:

The first factor we need to consider is a measure of short-term liquidity. This is calculated as the working capital divided by total assets. When we evaluate the data provided: 2021: -0.01; 2022: -0.02; 2023: -0.03, it's clear that IM Cannabis has experienced a declining trend in its Working Capital to Total Assets ratio over the past few years. This decline suggests potential liquidity issues that the company may be facing. The ratio is strikingly low, which unfavorably influences the overall Z-Score.

The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating IM Cannabis's historical data, 2021: -0.17; 2022: -0.31; 2023: -4.37, we observe a declining trend in this ratio. This downward movement indicates IM Cannabis's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt. Consequently, it exerts a negative impact on its Z-Score.

When it comes to operational efficiency, a vital indicator for IM Cannabis is its asset turnover. The data: 2021: 0.32; 2022: 0.17; 2023: 0.48 from the past three years suggests a recent decline following an initial increase in this ratio. The asset turnover ratio reflects how effectively a company is using its assets to generate sales. Therefore, a drop in this ratio can signify reduced operational efficiency, potentially due to underutilization of assets or decreased market demand for the company's products or services. This shift in IM Cannabis's asset turnover underlines the need for the company to reassess its operational strategies to optimize asset usage and boost sales.

Conclusion: Navigating the Value Trap

Despite the attractive valuation of IM Cannabis ( IMCC, Financial), the company's low Altman Z-Score and other financial indicators suggest that it may be a potential value trap. Therefore, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before making an investment decision.

