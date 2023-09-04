Trinity Biotech PLC (TRIB): A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Market Value

Is the stock fairly valued? Let's delve into the financials and find out.

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Trinity Biotech PLC (

TRIB, Financial), with a daily gain of 10.65%, has seen a 3-month loss of -18.7%. The company reported a Loss Per Share of 0.91. The question that arises is whether the stock is fairly valued. This article presents a valuation analysis of Trinity Biotech PLC (TRIB), encouraging readers to further explore the financials of the company.

Company Introduction

Trinity Biotech PLC is a global player in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of clinical diagnostic products. The products are used to detect autoimmune, infectious, sexually transmitted diseases, diabetes, and disorders of the liver and intestine. The company also provides raw materials to the life sciences and research industries globally. It markets products under the brand names Recombigen, Unigold, MarBlot, Mardx, Premier, Immublot, EZ, Capita, and others. The majority of its revenues come from the Americas segment.

Comparing the stock price of $0.8 per share with the GF Value of $0.77 provides an estimation of fair value. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's value, integrating financial assessment with essential company details.

1696171891741425664.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. It is calculated based on three factors:

  1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) at which the stock has traded.
  2. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  3. Future estimates of the business performance.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, the stock of Trinity Biotech PLC (

TRIB, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The fair value is an estimate of the price at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $0.8 per share and the market cap of $30.60 million, Trinity Biotech PLC stock is believed to be fairly valued.

Since Trinity Biotech PLC is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1696171874020491264.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Trinity Biotech PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which ranks worse than 94.67% of 225 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Trinity Biotech PLC's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting a poor balance sheet.

1696171913224650752.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Trinity Biotech PLC has been profitable 4 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $73.90 million and a Loss Per Share of $0.91. Its operating margin is -18.42%, which ranks worse than 59.64% of 223 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Overall, the profitability of Trinity Biotech PLC is ranked 5 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth, according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Trinity Biotech PLC is -14.5%, which ranks worse than 87.62% of 202 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 16.6%, which ranks better than 56.32% of 190 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Trinity Biotech PLC's ROIC was -17.6, while its WACC came in at 24.05.

1696171929389498368.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Trinity Biotech PLC (

TRIB, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 56.32% of 190 companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Trinity Biotech PLC stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.