Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc ( OIG, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 0.47, recorded a loss of 10.28% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 75.12%. The stock's fair valuation is $12.18, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Orbital Infrastructure Group should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of -5.46. These indicators suggest that Orbital Infrastructure Group, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Decoding the Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Introduction to Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc ( OIG Financial)

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc is a diversified infrastructure services platform, providing engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in three operating segments namely electric power, telecommunications, and renewables. Despite the company's seemingly promising portfolio, the stock's performance and financial indicators suggest a potential value trap.

Orbital Infrastructure Group's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A dissection of Orbital Infrastructure Group's Altman Z-score reveals Orbital Infrastructure Group's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress. The first factor we need to consider is a measure of short-term liquidity. This is calculated as the working capital divided by total assets. When we evaluate the data provided: 2021: -0.10; 2022: -0.33; 2023: -0.29, it's clear that Orbital Infrastructure Group has experienced a declining trend in its Working Capital to Total Assets ratio over the past few years. This decline suggests potential liquidity issues that the company may be facing. The ratio is strikingly low, which unfavorably influences the overall Z-Score.

Conclusion: Navigating the Value Trap

Given the low Altman Z-score and the declining trend in the Working Capital to Total Assets ratio, it appears that Orbital Infrastructure Group might be a potential value trap. Despite the apparent undervaluation, the company's financial health seems questionable. Therefore, investors should exercise caution and conduct comprehensive due diligence before making investment decisions.

