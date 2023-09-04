Value-focused investors are constantly on the lookout for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that warrants attention is Lendway Inc ( LDWY, Financial). Currently priced at $4.76, the stock recorded a day's loss of 1.43% and a 3-month decrease of 35.49%. According to its GF Value, the stock's fair valuation is $10.84.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

However, a deeper analysis is required before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Lendway ( LDWY, Financial) should not be overlooked. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Piotroski F-score and a Beneish M-Score of 0 that exceeds -1.78, the threshold for potential earnings manipulation. Moreover, the company's revenues and earnings have been on a downward trend over the past five years. This raises a crucial question: Is Lendway a hidden gem or a value trap?

Introducing Lendway Inc ( LDWY Financial)

Lendway Inc, formerly known as Insignia Systems Inc, offers in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company provides custom design, printing, and store signage programs directly to retailers that seek effective ways to communicate with their shoppers in the store. However, despite its business model, the company's revenues and earnings have been declining, casting a shadow over its investment attractiveness.

Unpacking the Financial Metrics

Several financial metrics reflect different aspects of a company's financial performance and position. These include Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), Gross Margin (GM), Total Long-term Assets Less Property, Plant, and Equipment over Total Assets (TATA), change in Revenue (∆REV), change in Depreciation and Amortization (∆DA), change in Selling, General and Admin expenses (∆SGA), change in Debt-to-Asset Ratio (∆LVG), and Net Income Less Non-Operating Income and Cash Flow from Operations over Total Assets (∆NOATA).

Looking at the historical data from the past three years, there appears to be a recent surge following an initial decline in Lendway's DSO. An uptick in DSO might indicate aggressive revenue recognition practices, and in some cases, potential earnings manipulation.

By examining the past three years of Lendway's historical data, we find that its Gross Margin has contracted by 3.5%. Such a contraction in the gross margin can negatively impact the company's profitability as it signifies lesser income from each dollar of sales.

Declining Revenues and Earnings: The Bearish Signs

One of the telltale indicators of a company's potential trouble is a sustained decline in revenues. In the case of Lendway, both the revenue per share and the 5-year revenue growth rate have been on a consistent downward trajectory. This pattern may point to underlying challenges such as diminishing demand for Lendway's products, or escalating competition in its market sector.

Conclusion

Despite its low price-to-fair-value ratio, Lendway's falling revenues and earnings cast a long shadow over its investment attractiveness. Without a clear turnaround strategy, there's a risk that the company's performance could continue to deteriorate, leading to further price declines. In such a scenario, the low price-to-GF-Value ratio may be more indicative of a value trap than a value opportunity.

