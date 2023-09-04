Ulta Beauty Inc ( ULTA, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $411.93, Ulta Beauty Inc has witnessed a surge of 1.17% over a period, marked against a three-month change of -1.64%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that Ulta Beauty Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Ulta Beauty Inc's GF Score components are as follows:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability rank and a slightly lower financial strength rank, GuruFocus assigned Ulta Beauty Inc the GF Score of 97 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Ulta Beauty Inc Business

Ulta Beauty Inc, with a market cap of $20.28 billion and sales of $10.73 billion, is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the U.S. The firm offers makeup, fragrances, skin care, and hair care products, and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Ulta Beauty Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. With an Altman Z-Score of 7.37, Ulta Beauty Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.18, Ulta Beauty Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Ulta Beauty Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Ulta Beauty Inc Operating Margin has increased (20.28%) over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2019: 12.72; 2020: 12.18; 2021: 5.71; 2022: 15.03; 2023: 16.05. Furthermore, Ulta Beauty Inc's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2019: 35.87; 2020: 36.24; 2021: 31.68; 2022: 39.03; 2023: 39.62. This trend underscores the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Ulta Beauty Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. Ulta Beauty Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Ulta Beauty Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 15.7%, which outperforms better than 77.08% of 1047 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Moreover, Ulta Beauty Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 20.8, and the rate over the past five years is 13.8. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Given the company's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights Ulta Beauty Inc's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen