Long-established in the Semiconductors industry, WISeKey International Holding Ltd ( WKEY, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a decline of 11.35%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -61.65%. Fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of WISeKey International Holding Ltd.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd: A Snapshot

WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity company focused on delivering integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things and digital identity ecosystems. It integrates secure semiconductors, cybersecurity software, and a globally recognized Root of Trust (RoT) into leading-edge products and services that protect users, devices, data and transactions in the internet-connected world. It has three business segments. The IoT segment, which is the key revenue driver, generates revenue from the sale of semiconductor's secure chips. The mPKI segment generates revenues from Digital Certificates, Software as a Service, Software license and Post-Contract Customer Support for cybersecurity applications.

Financial Strength Analysis

WISeKey International Holding Ltd's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's interest coverage ratio of 0 positions it worse than 0% of 638 companies in the Semiconductors industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. It's worth noting that the esteemed investor Benjamin Graham typically favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least five.

The company's Altman Z-Score is just -6.94, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years.

Profitability Analysis

WISeKey International Holding Ltd's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's Operating Margin has declined over the past five years ((-253,679.00%)), as shown by the following data: 2018: -26.43; 2019: -90.52; 2020: -125.39; 2021: -119.91; 2022: -51.80. Additionally, WISeKey International Holding Ltd's Gross Margin has also declined over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2018: 46.56; 2019: 41.74; 2020: 36.98; 2021: 42.23; 2022: 42.39. This trend underscores the company's struggles to convert its revenue into profits.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where WISeKey International Holding Ltd seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by -30.7 per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 95.14% of 865 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market.

Conclusion

Given WISeKey International Holding Ltd's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While the company has a rich history in the Semiconductors industry, its recent performance and future prospects suggest that it may struggle to maintain its previous levels of success. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

