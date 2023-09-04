Long-established in the Education industry, Sunlands Technology Group ( STG, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a surge of 13.62%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 82.73%. However, fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Sunlands Technology Group.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Sunlands Technology Group the GF Score of 65 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Sunlands Technology Group Business

Sunlands Technology Group is a provider of online post-secondary and professional education services in China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through its online platforms. In addition, it provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The Group has one operating segment, which is the provision of online education services. With a market cap of $113.99 million and sales of $320.84 million, the company has an operating margin of 29.7%.

Profitability Breakdown

Sunlands Technology Group's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. This indicates that the company's profitability is lower than other companies in the market, which could impact its ability to generate returns for investors.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Sunlands Technology Group seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. This suggests that the company's growth rate is slower than other companies in the market, which could limit its potential for future earnings.

Next Steps

Given the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While Sunlands Technology Group has a strong reputation in the education industry, its current financial metrics suggest that it may struggle to maintain its historical performance. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen