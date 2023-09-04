Medtronic PLC (MDT): A Hidden Gem in the Medical Devices Sector?

Unveiling the True Value of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily loss of -0.94 %, a 3-month gain of 1.51%, and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.71, is Medtronic PLC (

MDT, Financial) modestly undervalued? This article delves into the intrinsic value of Medtronic PLC (MDT), offering a comprehensive analysis of its financial health, profitability, and growth prospects. Let's explore.

Company Overview

As one of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic PLC (

MDT, Financial) is renowned for its innovative therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. The company's diverse portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, and surgical tools. With a significant market presence, Medtronic PLC (MDT) markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians globally, with foreign sales accounting for roughly 50% of total sales.

Currently, Medtronic PLC (

MDT, Financial) trades at $81.42 per share, with a market cap of $108.40 billion. However, the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $106.43. This discrepancy paves the way for a more profound exploration of the company's value, ingeniously integrating financial assessment with essential company details.

1696183430015877120.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It's calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, the stock of Medtronic PLC (

MDT, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of Medtronic PLC's stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1696183406901067776.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

[Content continues with sections on "Financial Strength", "Profitability and Growth", "ROIC vs WACC", and "Conclusion"]

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.