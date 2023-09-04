Unveiling 3M Co (MMM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into 3M Co's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

3M Co (

MMM, Financial) has recently registered a daily gain of 4.19% and a three-month gain of 8.38%. Despite a Loss Per Share of 2.84, the stock is deemed significantly undervalued. This article aims to provide a detailed analysis of 3M Co's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth to guide potential investors in their decision-making process. Let's dive in!

Company Overview

3M Co, also known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, is a multinational conglomerate with a rich history dating back to 1902. The company is renowned for its research and development laboratory, leveraging its science and technology across multiple product categories. As of 2020, 3M Co is organized into four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer. Nearly 50% of the company's revenue comes from outside the Americas, with the safety and industrial segment constituting a plurality of net sales. Many of the company's 60,000-plus products touch and concern a variety of consumers and end markets.

1696183425951596544.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

3M Co (

MMM, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. With a current price of $103.1 per share and a market cap of $56.90 billion, the stock's long-term return is likely to be much higher than its business growth due to its significant undervaluation.

1696183404652920832.png

Evaluating Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. 3M Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.26, ranking worse than 63.83% of 481 companies in the Conglomerates industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks 3M Co's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting a weak balance sheet.

1696183445945843712.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if they have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. 3M Co has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. However, its operating margin of -15.34% is worse than 90.31% of 485 companies in the Conglomerates industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks 3M Co's profitability as strong.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of 3M Co is 3.2%, which ranks worse than 55.77% of 459 companies in the Conglomerates industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 5.2%, which ranks worse than 61.33% of 406 companies in the Conglomerates industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also provide insights into its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, 3M Co's ROIC was -6.17 while its WACC came in at 8.43.

1696183464048459776.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of 3M Co (

MMM, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, but its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 61.33% of 406 companies in the Conglomerates industry. To learn more about 3M Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.