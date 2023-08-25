Insider Buying: CEO Robert Berman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Rekor Systems Inc

1 hours ago

On August 25, 2023, Robert Berman, the CEO of Rekor Systems Inc (

REKR, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, signaling a strong vote of confidence in the firm's prospects. This article will delve into the details of this insider buying activity and its potential implications for investors.

Who is Robert Berman?

Robert Berman is the CEO of Rekor Systems Inc, a leading provider of innovative vehicle recognition systems. Berman has a proven track record in the technology sector, with a keen eye for identifying and capitalizing on emerging trends. His leadership has been instrumental in steering Rekor Systems towards its current path of growth and innovation.

About Rekor Systems Inc

Rekor Systems Inc is a technology company that provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by its innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning software. The company's solutions are used in over 60 countries by law enforcement agencies, security integrators, and government agencies for a variety of applications, including traffic management, law enforcement, and security.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Robert Berman has purchased a total of 35,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 10,000 shares further strengthens his position in the company. The insider's consistent buying activity suggests a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

1696190947500490752.png

The insider transaction history for Rekor Systems Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells. This trend of insider buying often indicates an internal optimism about the company's future performance.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Robert Berman's recent buy, shares of Rekor Systems Inc were trading at $3.45, giving the company a market cap of $255.118 million.

1696190966232252416.png

With a GuruFocus Value of $6.42, Rekor Systems Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.54. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, potentially offering a good entry point for investors. However, as the stock is classified as a Possible Value Trap, investors should exercise caution and conduct further research before making a decision.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's consistent buying activity, coupled with the stock's current undervaluation, could make Rekor Systems Inc an interesting prospect for investors. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
