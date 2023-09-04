Unveiling Bath & Body Works (BBWI)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into Bath & Body Works Inc.'s financial health and market standing to determine its intrinsic value

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 2.87%, a 3-month loss of -1.78%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 3.07, Bath & Body Works Inc (

BBWI, Financial) presents an intriguing case for value investors. The question arises: is Bath & Body Works significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of Bath & Body Works' valuation, diving into its financial health, profitability, and growth prospects. We invite you to read on for an in-depth exploration.

A Snapshot of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial)

Bath & Body Works is a specialty home fragrance and fragrant body care retailer operating under the Bath & Body Works, C.O. Bigelow, and White Barn brands. The company primarily operates in North America, with less than 5% of sales from international markets in fiscal 2022. The company's brick-and-mortar network, composed of more than 1,800 retail stores, contributed 72% of sales in fiscal 2022, mirroring 2021 levels. Future growth is expected from store reformatting, digital and international channels, and new category expansion.

1696289109753987072.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that determines the current intrinsic value of a stock. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. This value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it could indicate that the stock is either overvalued or undervalued, impacting its future returns.

Bath & Body Works (

BBWI, Financial), with a current price of $35.84 per share and a market cap of $8.20 billion, appears to be significantly undervalued according to the GF Value. As Bath & Body Works is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1696289088216236032.png

Assessing Bath & Body Works' Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Thus, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before buying shares. Bath & Body Works has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which ranks worse than 77.19% of 1096 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Bath & Body Works's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting a poor balance sheet.

1696289138048761856.png

Profitability and Growth of Bath & Body Works

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, usually poses less risk. Bath & Body Works has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $7.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.07. Its operating margin is 16.42%, which ranks better than 90.24% of 1096 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Bath & Body Works at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Companies that grow faster tend to create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. Bath & Body Works' average annual revenue growth is 18.6%, which ranks better than 79.85% of 1047 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth is 7.1%, ranking worse than 52.39% of 901 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Bath & Body Works's ROIC was 26.04 while its WACC was 9.35.

1696289157715853312.png

Conclusion

In summary, Bath & Body Works (

BBWI, Financial) appears significantly undervalued. Despite its poor financial condition, the company shows strong profitability. Its growth ranks worse than 52.39% of 901 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Bath & Body Works stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.