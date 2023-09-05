AWM Investment Company, Inc. Boosts Stake in Societal CDMO Inc.

54 minutes ago
AWM Investment Company, Inc., a New York-based investment firm, recently increased its holdings in Societal CDMO Inc. (

SCTL, Financial), a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both entities, and the potential implications of this investment.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on August 24, 2023, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. adding 140,000 shares of Societal CDMO Inc. to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $0.4 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in SCTL to 10,266,144 shares. This transaction had a 0.01% impact on the firm's portfolio, and the position of SCTL in the firm's portfolio now stands at 0.59%. Consequently, AWM Investment Company, Inc. now holds 11.39% of Societal CDMO Inc.

Profile of AWM Investment Company, Inc.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., located at 527 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 110 stocks. The firm's top holdings include ADMA Biologics Inc(

ADMA, Financial), Aehr Test Systems(AEHR, Financial), Destination XL Group Inc(DXLG, Financial), Impinj Inc(PI, Financial), and Arbe Robotics Ltd(ARBE, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $700 million, with a strong focus on the Technology and Healthcare sectors.1696402670807416832.png

Overview of Societal CDMO Inc.

Societal CDMO Inc., trading under the symbol SCTL, is a USA-based company that primarily focuses on small molecules. The company went public on March 7, 2014, and offers a wide range of services, including pre-Investigational New Drug development, commercial manufacturing, packaging, and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market. The company's market cap stands at $39.719 million, with a current stock price of $0.4407. The company's GF-Score is 49/100, indicating a poor future performance potential.1696402651060633600.png

Financial Performance of Societal CDMO Inc.

Societal CDMO Inc.'s financial performance has been less than stellar, with a Profitability Rank of 3/10 and a Growth Rank of 1/10. The company's Financial Strength is also low, with a rank of 3/10. The company's Altman Z score is -1.69, indicating potential financial distress, and its Piotroski F-Score is 3, suggesting poor business operations.

Largest Guru Holder of Societal CDMO Inc.

The largest guru holder of Societal CDMO Inc. is

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC. However, the exact share percentage held by the company is currently not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AWM Investment Company, Inc.'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Societal CDMO Inc. is a significant move that increases its stake in the pharmaceutical company. Despite Societal CDMO Inc.'s less than stellar financial performance, AWM Investment Company, Inc. seems to see potential in the company. It will be interesting to observe how this investment impacts both entities in the future.

