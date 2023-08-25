Lilly Endowment Inc Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Co

On August 25, 2023,

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio), a private philanthropic foundation, reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Co, a leading drug firm. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both entities, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio) executed a trade action to reduce its stake in Eli Lilly and Co on August 25, 2023. The transaction involved a share change of -63,572 at a traded price of $554.38 per share. Following the transaction, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio)'s total shares in Eli Lilly and Co stand at 100,312,939, representing 10.57% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. The transaction had a -0.07% impact on Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, bringing the position to 117.46%.

Profile of Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio)

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio) is a private philanthropic foundation based in Indianapolis. Founded in 1937 by the Lilly family, the firm operates independently from the Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical business, focusing on supporting causes of religion, education, and community development. Despite its national focus, the firm allocates approximately three-quarters of its total grants to Indianapolis and various Indiana charities. Eli Lilly and Co remains at the core of its financial foundation, making up the entirety of its assets. The firm currently has a market value of $9.5 billion. Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio)'s top holding is Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial).1696402928589340672.png

Overview of Eli Lilly and Co

Eli Lilly and Co is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. The company's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology. The company's market capitalization stands at $525.83 billion. Despite being significantly overvalued according to the GF Value Rank, the company has a strong GF Score of 75/100, indicating a good future performance potential.1696402911447220224.png

Analysis of the Transaction

The decision by

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio) to reduce its holdings in Eli Lilly and Co may be influenced by various factors, including the company's current overvaluation. Despite the reduction, Eli Lilly and Co remains a significant part of Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, indicating continued confidence in the company's prospects. The transaction's impact on both Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio) and Eli Lilly and Co will likely be minimal given the small percentage change.

Other Gurus' Positions in Eli Lilly and Co

Other gurus, including

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), also hold shares in Eli Lilly and Co. The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) holds the most shares among these gurus. However, their positions are significantly smaller compared to Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio)'s stake in the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Eli Lilly and Co is a notable development for value investors. Despite the reduction, the firm remains a significant shareholder in the company, indicating continued confidence in its prospects. Investors should monitor the situation closely for any potential implications. All data and rankings are accurate as of August 29, 2023.

