ARES MANAGEMENT LLC Boosts Stake in Frontier Communications Parent Inc

52 minutes ago
On August 24, 2023, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, a Los Angeles-based investment firm, increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (

FYBR, Financial) by adding 37,557 shares at a trade price of $15.27 per share. This transaction has brought the firm's total holdings in FYBR to 38,355,498 shares, representing 12.12% of its portfolio and 15.61% of FYBR's total shares. The firm's top holdings include Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO, Financial), Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI, Financial), California Resources Corp (CRC, Financial), Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR), and Savers Value Village Inc (SVV, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $4.83 billion, with Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services being its top sectors.

Details of the Transaction

The recent transaction has seen a 0.10% change in ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's holdings in FYBR, with an impact of 0.01% on the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds 38,355,498 shares in FYBR, which is 15.61% of the company's total shares. The trade price for this transaction was $15.27 per share.

Profile of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC

Overview of Frontier Communications Parent Inc

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (

FYBR, Financial) is a US-based company that offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks. These services include video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides communication solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company's market capitalization stands at $3.71 billion, with a current stock price of $15.1.

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

FYBR's PE percentage stands at 13.48, indicating that the company is profitable. However, the stock's GF valuation is not available, making it impossible to evaluate its current valuation. Since its IPO on May 4, 2021, the stock has seen a price change of -41.5%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at -40.13%.

Evaluation of the Stock's Financial Health

FYBR's GF Score stands at 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet rank and profitability rank are both 4/10, while its growth rank, GF value rank, and momentum rank are all 0/10, indicating a lack of data for these metrics.

Examination of the Stock's Financial Ratios

FYBR's Piotroski F-Score is 6, and its Altman Z score is 0.66. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.13, and its interest coverage is 1.09. The company's ROE and ROA are 5.47 and 1.48, respectively.

Comparison with the Largest Guru

The largest guru holding FYBR is Gotham Asset Management, LLC. However, the exact share percentage held by Gotham Asset Management, LLC is not available for comparison with ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's holdings.

In conclusion, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's recent acquisition of FYBR shares has further solidified its position in the company. However, FYBR's financial health and performance metrics indicate potential challenges ahead. Investors should closely monitor these developments.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
