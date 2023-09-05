Unveiling Target (TGT)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Unraveling the Intricacies of Target's Significant Undervaluation

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Target Corp (

TGT, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 2.16%, despite a 3-month loss of -10.4%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 7.28. These figures prompt the question: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide an in-depth valuation analysis of Target (TGT), offering valuable insights for potential investors.

Introduction to Target Corp (TGT, Financial)

As the nation's sixth-largest retailer, Target's strategy is focused on providing a satisfying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment at competitive prices. The company's upscale and stylish image has seen its top line grow threefold to nearly $30 billion since the 1990s. Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually.

1696531271674494976.png

Understanding the GF Value of Target (TGT, Financial)

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, and its future return could be poor. However, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, and its future return could be higher.

Based on GuruFocus' valuation method, Target (

TGT, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth due to this significant undervaluation.

1696531254926639104.png

Assessing Target's Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength present investors with a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Target has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, ranking worse than 80% of 305 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. Overall, Target's financial strength is fair, at 6 out of 10.

1696531291228340224.png

Profitability and Growth of Target

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term. Target has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years, with revenues of $108 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.28 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 4.36% is better than 64.26% of 305 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Target's profitability as strong.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders. Target's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 15.7%, ranking better than 83.68% of 288 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.2%, ranking worse than 75.2% of 254 companies in the same industry.

Target's ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Target's ROIC was 10.05, while its WACC came in at 8.92.

1696531309842661376.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Target (

TGT, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, but its growth ranks worse than 75.2% of 254 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. For more information about Target's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.