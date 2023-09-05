Unveiling Howmet Aerospace (HWM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Is Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Modestly Overvalued? An In-Depth Analysis of Its Market Value

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Howmet Aerospace Inc (

HWM, Financial) has seen a daily loss of -0.7% and a 3-month gain of 12.46%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.26, the question arises: is the stock modestly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Howmet Aerospace (HWM), offering insights into its intrinsic value and market performance.

Company Introduction

Howmet Aerospace, with a market cap of $20 billion, is a leading producer of products primarily used in aerospace, commercial transportation, and industrial markets. The company's innovative solutions include airfoils with advanced cooling and coatings for extreme temperature applications, specially designed fasteners for lightweight composite airframe construction, reduced assembly costs, and lightweight aluminum commercial wheels. Despite its current stock price of $48.52, the fair value (GF Value) of Howmet Aerospace is estimated at $42.9. This discrepancy suggests that the stock might be modestly overvalued.

1696532101257494528.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the intrinsic value of a stock, derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of the business performance.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Howmet Aerospace (

HWM, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. This is based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. The implication is that the long-term return of Howmet Aerospace's stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1696532082794168320.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, reviewing the financial strength of a company is vital before deciding to buy its stock. Howmet Aerospace has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which is worse than 79.24% of 289 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Howmet Aerospace at 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1696532118768713728.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Howmet Aerospace has been profitable for 6 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.26. Its operating margin is 17.17%, which ranks better than 84.81% of 283 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Overall, the profitability of Howmet Aerospace is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Howmet Aerospace's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 68.97% of 261 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3.7%, which ranks better than 55.07% of 227 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry.

Return on Invested Capital vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Over the past 12 months, Howmet Aerospace's ROIC was 9.25, while its WACC came in at 10.68.

1696532136170881024.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Howmet Aerospace (

HWM, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is fair, and its growth ranks better than 55.07% of 227 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about Howmet Aerospace stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.