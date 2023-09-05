Arista Networks: The Smarter Cloud and AI Play

A stock with high outperformance potential

Summary
  • The stock has excellent financials and a customer base that includes all the main players.
  • Strong competition with Cisco Systems may be a concern, but as an investment, Arista seems better.
Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arista Networks Inc. (

ANET, Financial) is a prominent provider of networking solutions for data centers, cloud computing and enterprise networks. The company has experienced rapid growth in recent years, leading to a steady increase in its market share.

Established in 2004, Arista's success is attributed to its advanced operating system, which is open-sourced, highly programmable and reliable. This operating system, known as EOS, empowers Arista's clients to seamlessly integrate a broader range of third-party applications into their networks, alongside their proprietary tools. Moreover, Arista offers an extensive array of services in network monitoring and security.

Arista's clientele spans various industries, including major internet companies, cloud service providers such as Amazon.com's (

AMZN, Financial) AWS, Microsoft's (MSFT, Financial) Azure, Alphabet's (GOOG, Financial) Google Cloud Platform, financial services, government agencies and media, entertainment and telecom service providers.

The company's growth is intricately tied to the expansion of cloud computing and artificial intelligence. In the realm of cloud applications, the necessity to distribute functions across numerous servers has arisen. By interconnecting these servers with high-speed networking switches, applications can be promptly deployed and updated in a cost-effective manner. Given the immense computational requirements of artificial intelligence, robust networking switches are indispensable to facilitate efficient operations and accelerate inter-server communications. Arista envisions artificial intelligence networking as a major catalyst for growth in the coming years. The company is already diligently crafting artificial intelligence networking solutions, with deployment anticipated to commence in 2024.

Arista maintains a profitable business model, exhibiting consistent high levels of profitability and return on invested capital. As a result, the company's shares command a high valuation, which, considering its growth potential, is not excessive.

Unparalleled growth potential

Earning a remarkable GF Score of 97 out of 100, Arista stands out prominently.

1696554798012170240.png

Although it received a moderate rating of 5 out of 10 for the value rank, Arista clinched scores of 8 for financial strength, 9 for momentum and a perfect 10 out of 10 for both profitability and growth.

Further, its GF Value Line indicates the stock is fairly valued based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts' future earnings projections.

1696547739556380672.png

Guiding leadership

At the helm of the company stands CEO Jayshree Ullal, a widely respected industry luminary. Ullal previously served as senior vice president at Cisco Systems (

CSCO, Financial), overseeing a $10 billion business centered on data centers, switching and services. Her prowess led to her inclusion in Barron's World's Best CEOs list in 2018.

Arista's chairman, Andreas Bechtolsheim, also serves as chief development officer and is a co-founder of the company. Notably, Bechtolsheim was previously a co-founder and chief system architect at Sun Microsystems.

Competitive landscape with Cisco Systems

Arista Networks and Cisco Systems are two of the leading networking solution providers globally. Both entities offer an extensive array of products and services, spanning switches, routers and software.

Arista's primary focus centers on high-performance networking solutions tailored for data centers and cloud computing environments. Renowned for their reliability, scalability and superior performance, its products stand out. Additionally, Arista's network monitoring and security services underscore its commitment to comprehensive solutions.

In contrast, Cisco boasts a diversified portfolio encompassing a wider spectrum of products and services. These offerings find application across diverse landscapes, including data centers, cloud computing, enterprise networks and the internet of things. Cisco's expansive service roster, inclusive of consulting, training and support, has contributed to its household name recognition in comparison to Arista.

Arista and Cisco find themselves in direct competition within the market for high-performance networking solutions geared toward data centers and cloud computing environments. Arista's market share has surged in this segment in recent years, positioning it as the second-largest provider of data center switches globally. While Cisco retains its market leadership, the company faces escalating competition from Arista and emerging vendors.

Arista's distinctive advantages over Cisco encompass its open and programmable architecture, exceptional performance and reliability. These attributes are complemented by user-friendly designs facilitating seamless scalability for extensive and intricate networks.

Conversely, Cisco leverages its robust brand identity, expansive customer base and global outreach as principal advantages over Arista. Furthermore, its broader product and service range distinguishes it from Arista's offerings.

The rivalry between Arista and Cisco is poised to intensify in the years ahead. Both companies are heavily investing in research and development, perpetually innovating to address evolving customer needs.

In addition to Cisco, Arista contends with other networking vendors, including Juniper Networks (

JNPR, Financial), Huawei and Dell Technologies (DELL, Financial). The networking sector's competitiveness underscores the significance of innovation and customer-centric solutions for sustained success. Notably, security concerns have barred China's Huawei from competing for government contracts in several nations.

In conclusion

To conclude, Arista Networks emerges as a strategically positioned entity with a promising trajectory. Its track record of innovation makes it a driving force as it consistently pioneers novel products and services. As a significant player in the networking industry, Arista is well-poised to capitalize on the expanding realms of cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and may buy the stocks mentioned or may initiate a short position in any of the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
