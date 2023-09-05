In the investing world, stocks focused on artificial intelligence (AI) are increasingly becoming the talk of the town, capturing both attention and imagination. This isn't surprising given AI's potential to revolutionize sectors ranging from healthcare to self-driving cars. However, as excitement around top-performing AI stocks reaches new heights, it's crucial to sift through the hype and examine this sector with a critical lens. Like any emerging industry, investing in AI carries its unique blend of opportunities, rules, and hazards.

The global AI market is valued at nearly $100 billion, with expectations to expand to nearly $2 trillion by 2030, according to Statista data. This market isn't confined to just one or two sectors; it spans many industries, amplifying its growth potential.

Evaluating AI Stocks

Focusing on high-growth prospects, I used specific metrics in the GuruFocus all-in-one screener to evaluate these companies. I looked at the 3-year Revenue Growth Rate (Per Share), 3-year EBITDA Growth Rate (Per Share), 3-year EPS without NRI Growth Rate, and 3-year FCF Growth Rate (Per Share) to gauge their growth trajectory. Additionally, I employed the Forward PE Ratio to assess the stock valuation. These metrics combined offer a robust way to sift through the high-potential AI stocks from those less likely to deliver strong returns.

As a result, AI stocks come with a distinct set of advantages and challenges. They promise substantial financial rewards but entail risks that can be challenging to quantify. The appeal lies in AI's game-changing abilities; the peril resides in its disruptive, unpredictable characteristics.

Understanding the AI Investment Landscape

While the future of AI remains a topic of discussion, some are already taking steps to leverage its clear potential for innovation and growth. But here's the catch: AI stocks are not all built together. New investors are often enchanted by a company's innovative capabilities, neglecting to consider the financial fundamentals that underscore a solid long-term investment. Visionary in evaluating potential, while also rooted in financial analysis, is key to successfully navigating this terrain.

Therefore, in the following paragraphs, we'll delve deeper into the qualitative and quantitative metrics that matter, offering a holistic view of two high-quality growth stocks.

DocuSign Inc ( DOCU Financial)

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) is a compelling player that investors should not overlook in a landscape where top AI stocks are commanding attention. Despite a year-to-date slump of 16%, the company's first-quarter fiscal results for 2024 offer several rays of sunlight. It boasted a 12% year-over-year increase in revenue, clocking in at $661.4 million. Additionally, net income shot up by an astonishing 102%, though it's worth noting that the figure stood at a meager $539,000. Nevertheless, the diluted EPS scored a 100% rise, and operating income surged by 228% to $24.6 million. The net change in cash was particularly encouraging, which escalated by 71% to $221.6 million. These statistics hint at a robust financial framework, even as the market seems to doubt its short-term viability.

DocuSign's Growth Metrics and Valuation

DocuSign delivers impressive growth metrics and valuation ratios, fortifying its position in the high-potential tech stocks bracket. The company's three-year revenue growth rate per share stands at 32%, outperforming 86% of companies in the software industry. Equally noteworthy is its three-year EPS without NRI growth rate of 25%, eclipsing 71% of its industry peers. Regarding free cash flow, DocuSign demonstrates a three-year FCF growth rate per share of 105%, surpassing an incredible 97% of companies in its sector. The forward PE ratio hovers around 19.4 on the valuation front, ranking it better than 63% of software companies. Given these metrics and the undeniable future of artificial intelligence, DocuSign appears to be in a healthy position to capitalize on forthcoming opportunities in the AI space.

The recent appointment of former Trade Desk CFO Blake Grayson as its new finance chief adds another layer of optimism. While concerns about slowing billings might cast a temporary shadow, the company's strong fiscal performance and promising growth rates make it a stock worth keeping on your radar.

UiPath Inc ( PATH Financial)

In the evolving landscape of top AI stocks, UiPath Inc (PATH) remains a compelling narrative of growth and potential in the automation software space. The company's first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings showed revenue hitting $289.6 million, an 18% year-over-year increase, underscoring its resilience in a market where the future of artificial intelligence is anything but certain. UiPath's 27% year-to-date return certainly doesn't go unnoticed, especially considering the change with co-CEO Daniel Dines stepping down. With a market capitalization of $8 billion and an 83.65% gross margin, there's a lot to admire.

UiPath's Challenges and Future Prospects

However, it's not all rosy; UiPath's weak second-quarter guidance has set off alarm bells, and it's evident that it needs a fresh infusion of strategic insight to regain its growth trajectory. Enter Robert Enslin, who will assume full control as CEO in 2024, leaving Dines to focus on innovation. This is a timely decision, especially with the company's three-year revenue growth rate per share at 41.4%, better than over 90% of its industry peers. Yet, with a forward PE ratio of 38.97, it lags behind nearly 70% of software companies. In this volatile tech climate, Enslin's experience and Dines's focus on innovation could be the catalyst needed to steer the ship in the right direction.

The company is keen to elevate its role in the AI ecosystem amid mounting competition and high expectations. With a net change in cash showing a decrease of $90.5 million, the company must judiciously allocate its $1.78 billion in cash and short-term investments. The tectonic shifts in the tech world necessitate an agile approach, and UiPath seems to be pivoting accordingly.