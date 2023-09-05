Introducing GuruFocus Financial Calendar

We are excited to announce the launch of our latest feature, the GuruFocus Financial Calendar. Designed to keep you updated on critical market events, this comprehensive tool is a must-have for any investor looking to stay ahead in the game.

What's Included?

Our Financial Calendar offers updates on:

Earnings Release : Stay updated on the latest earnings releases from companies.

Dividend Announcements : Never miss a dividend payout with our timely updates.

Stock Splits : Keep track of stock splits to make informed investment decisions.

IPOs : Get the latest information on upcoming Initial Public Offerings.

Economic Indicators: Keep an eye on key economic metrics that can impact the market.

Customization at Your Fingertips

Date Range

You can set a customized date range to view events that are most relevant to you.

Market Index

Filter the calendar by different market indices like the S&P 500, NASDAQ, and more to focus on the sectors that matter most to you.

Personal Stock Portfolios

If you have your own stock portfolios on GuruFocus, you can display the calendar based on these portfolios, ensuring that the information you receive is tailored to your investment strategy.

Daily Email Alerts

To make life even easier, we offer the option to set up daily email alerts. Receive a summary of the day's most important events directly in your inbox, so you never miss a beat.

How to Access

Simply visit GuruFocus Financial Calendar to start taking advantage of this incredible tool.

Conclusion

The GuruFocus Financial Calendar is designed to be your go-to resource for all things related to financial events. With its customizable features, staying informed has never been easier. Start planning your investment strategy with confidence today!

For any questions or feedback, feel free to open a ticket.