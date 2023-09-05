Unveiling Pool (POOL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of Pool Corp's intrinsic value, financial strength, and growth prospects

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a recent daily gain of 3.91%, a 3-month gain of 12.52%, and an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 15.09, Pool Corp (

POOL, Financial) presents as a compelling investment prospect. This article aims to answer the question: Is Pool (POOL) modestly undervalued? We invite you to delve into our comprehensive analysis to understand the true value of Pool Corp.

Company Overview

Pool Corp is a leading distributor of swimming pool supplies and related products. The company sells both national-brand and private-label products to approximately 120,000 customers. Its product portfolio includes non-discretionary pool-maintenance products, such as chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment like packaged pools, cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Pool Corp's customers range from pool builders and remodelers to independent retail stores and pool repair and service companies.

The company's current stock price stands at $368.15 per share, with a market capitalization of $14.40 billion. When compared with the GF Value of $505.68, it appears that the stock may be modestly undervalued.

1696651501620953088.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page indicates the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to the GF Value calculation, Pool Corp (

POOL, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of Pool's stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1696651478657138688.png

Financial Strength

Financial strength is a critical aspect to consider before investing in any company. A review of Pool's cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into the company's financial health. Pool's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04 ranks lower than 91.03% of companies in the Industrial Distribution industry, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1696651520818282496.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a key factor that can impact a company's stock performance. Pool has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years with an operating margin of 14.62%, which is better than 90.6% of companies in the Industrial Distribution industry. In terms of growth, Pool's average annual revenue growth is 25.6%, ranking it higher than 89.66% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Over the past 12 months, Pool's ROIC was 21.28, while its WACC came in at 9.64, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pool Corp (

POOL, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued, with fair financial strength and strong profitability. Its growth rates are impressive, ranking better than 84.62% of companies in the Industrial Distribution industry. For more detailed financial information about Pool, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.