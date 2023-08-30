Unveiling Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth exploration of Lamb Weston Holdings' valuation and financial health

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (

LW, Financial) has been a topic of interest among investors, especially considering its daily gain of 1.77%, a 3-month loss of 9.67%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.92. Despite these figures, the question remains: is Lamb Weston Holdings modestly undervalued? In this article, we will delve into the company's valuation analysis to provide valuable insights. So, let's dive in.

Company Introduction

Lamb Weston Holdings is the world's second-largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products. The company boasts a diverse product range, including French fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips. Lamb Weston Holdings' customer mix comprises 58% quick-serve restaurants, 18% full-service restaurants, 8% other food service, and 16% retail. The company became independent in 2016 when it was spun off from Conagra.

As of August 30, 2023, Lamb Weston Holdings (

LW, Financial) trades at $98.41 per share, with a market cap of $14.30 billion. When we compare the stock price with the GF Value of $112.12, we find that the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

1696893092033986560.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Lamb Weston Holdings, at its current price of $98.41 per share, appears to be modestly undervalued, suggesting that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1696893066339680256.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are excellent indicators of a company's financial strength. Lamb Weston Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which is worse than 79.79% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The overall financial strength of Lamb Weston Holdings is fair, with a score of 5 out of 10.

1696893115920547840.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistently profitable companies offer less risk for investors. Lamb Weston Holdings has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.92. Its operating margin is 16.49%, which ranks better than 88.01% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Overall, the profitability of Lamb Weston Holdings is strong, with a rank of 8 out of 10.

Growth is a vital factor in a company's valuation. Lamb Weston Holdings's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 69.15% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 14.8%, which ranks better than 64.37% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Lamb Weston Holdings's ROIC is 16.56, and its WACC is 5.46.

1696893135054962688.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lamb Weston Holdings (

LW, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 64.37% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. To learn more about Lamb Weston Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.