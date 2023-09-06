TransDigm Group (TDG): An In-Depth Analysis of its Modest Overvaluation

Is TransDigm Group (TDG) a wise investment choice?

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TransDigm Group Inc (

TDG, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 1.65%, and a three-month gain of 16.57%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 18.77. However, the question arises: is the stock modestly overvalued? This article aims to answer this question through a comprehensive valuation analysis. Continue reading for an in-depth understanding of TransDigm Group's value.

Company Introduction

TransDigm Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer and service provider for a diverse set of components and parts for commercial and military aircraft. The company operates in three segments: power and control, airframes, and a small nonaviation segment serving mainly off-road vehicles and mining equipment. TransDigm Group's market cap is $50.10 billion, with a stock price of $908.33 per share, suggesting a modest overvaluation compared to the GF Value of $819.41.

1696893175156703232.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

TransDigm Group's stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1696893157775507456.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. TransDigm Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.16, ranking worse than 75.78% of 289 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The overall financial strength of TransDigm Group is 3 out of 10, indicating poor financial strength.

1696893192269463552.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. TransDigm Group has been profitable 10 times over the past 10 years. The company's profitability ranks 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

However, growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. TransDigm Group's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 0.2%, ranking worse than 57.09% of 261 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital can determine its profitability. For the past 12 months, TransDigm Group's return on invested capital (ROIC) is 13.87, and its cost of capital is 9.2. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders.

1696893208132321280.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of TransDigm Group (

TDG, Financial) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor, but its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 53.74% of 227 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about TransDigm Group stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.