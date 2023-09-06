Unveiling Rockwell Automation (ROK)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into the intrinsic value of Rockwell Automation and exploring its financial health and growth prospects.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Rockwell Automation Inc (

ROK, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -1.6%, with a 3-month gain of 8.83%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) sits at 12.26. But is the stock fairly valued? This article offers an in-depth analysis of Rockwell Automation's valuation, encouraging readers to delve into the following analysis.

Company Introduction

Rockwell Automation is a pure-play automation competitor and the successor entity to Rockwell International, which spun off its former Rockwell Collins avionics segment in 2001. As of fiscal 2021, the firm operates through three segments--intelligent devices, software and control, and lifecycle services. With a current stock price of $312.17 per share and a market cap of $35.90 billion, Rockwell Automation appears to be fairly valued when compared to its GF Value of $334.48.

1696893814070837248.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Rockwell Automation (

ROK, Financial) is fairly valued.

1696893797352341504.png

These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Rockwell Automation's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11 ranks worse than 91.18% of companies in the Industrial Products industry, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1696893833289138176.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are typically safer investments. Rockwell Automation's operating margin is 18.87%, ranking better than 90.5% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. However, its 3-year average annual revenue growth of 5.8% ranks worse than 51.61% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can evaluate its profitability. Rockwell Automation's ROIC of 13.91 exceeds its WACC of 11.05, indicating value creation for its shareholders.

1696893849571426304.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rockwell Automation's stock appears to be fairly valued. The company exhibits fair financial condition and strong profitability, despite its growth ranking worse than 52.31% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. For more information about Rockwell Automation stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.