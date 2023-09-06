Unveiling Nasdaq (NDAQ)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Discover the intrinsic value of Nasdaq (NDAQ) based on its performance metrics and market trends

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Nasdaq Inc (

NDAQ, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -1.49%, and a 3-month loss of -3.76%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.22. This raises the question: is the stock fairly valued? This article provides an in-depth analysis of Nasdaq's valuation and encourages readers to delve into the financial intricacies of this renowned company.

Company Introduction

Nasdaq Inc (

NDAQ, Financial), founded in 1971, is renowned for its equity exchange. The company's business operations span market services, market data sales and distribution, Nasdaq-branded indexes for asset managers and investors, listing services for publicly traded companies, and exchange operations for other exchanges worldwide. The company's stock price stands at $52.55, with a GF Value of $51.28, indicating a fair valuation. The following analysis provides a deeper understanding of Nasdaq's value.

1696908196100177920.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, and if it is significantly below, it may be undervalued. Nasdaq's current stock price and market cap of $25.80 billion suggest a fair valuation.

Since Nasdaq is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to align with the rate of its business growth.

1696908174243659776.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of capital loss. Evaluating the financial strength of a company, such as its cash-to-debt ratio, is crucial before investing. Nasdaq's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.54 is lower than 74.01% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. Its overall financial strength is rated 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1696908219043020800.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies with consistent profitability over the long term offer less risk to investors. Nasdaq has been profitable for the past 10 years, with a revenue of $6.10 billion and an operating margin of 27.68% over the past twelve months. Its profitability ranks 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Nasdaq's average annual revenue growth is 13.7%, ranking better than 62.09% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 12.1%, ranking lower than 51.08% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can evaluate its profitability. Over the past 12 months, Nasdaq's ROIC was 6.08%, while its WACC was 8.18%.

1696908236730400768.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nasdaq's stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Although its growth ranks lower than 51.08% of companies in the Capital Markets industry, its consistent profitability and revenue growth make it a worthy consideration for investors. For more detailed financial data on Nasdaq, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.