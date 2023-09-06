Mario Gabelli Comments on Crane

Crane Co. ( CR, Financial) (1.0%) (CR – $56.44 – NYSE), based in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products comprised of four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payments and Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials with over 11,000 employees across 34 countries. In April 2023, the company separated into two independent companies, in which Payment and Merchandising Technologies business became “Crane NXT” and the Aerospace & Electronics and Process Flow Technologies business retained the Crane Co. name.

From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Asset Fund second-quarter 2023 commentary.