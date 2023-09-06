Leon Cooperman's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Top Trades and Portfolio Overview

Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Omega Advisors, recently filed his 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Cooperman, a Columbia University graduate and former CEO and Chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, converted his hedge fund into a family office in 2018. Known for his value-oriented investment philosophy, Cooperman's portfolio contained 54 stocks with a total value of $1.84 billion.

Portfolio Overview

The top holdings in Cooperman's portfolio were COOP (8.39%), ET (8.20%), and LAD (6.84%).

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

Cooperman's top three trades of the quarter included new positions and reductions in existing holdings. Here's a closer look at these transactions:

Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial)

Cooperman established a new position in Elevance Health Inc (ELV), purchasing 60,000 shares. This gave the stock a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $461.29 during the quarter. As of August 30, 2023, ELV had a market cap of $108.30 billion and a stock price of $459.57. Despite a -4.51% return over the past year, GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. ELV's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-book ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.05, and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial)

Cooperman reduced his investment in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) by 200,000 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 1.25%. The stock traded for an average price of $114.92 during the quarter. As of August 30, 2023, GOOGL had a market cap of $1,718.70 billion and a stock price of $135.88. The stock has returned 24.65% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. GOOGL's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-book ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.21, and a price-sales ratio of 6.18.

Chimera Investment Corp (CIM, Financial)

Cooperman also reduced his investment in Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) by 2,511,494 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.88%. The stock traded for an average price of $5.31 during the quarter. As of August 30, 2023, CIM had a market cap of $1.35 billion and a stock price of $5.95. The stock has returned -19.58% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. CIM's valuation ratios include a price-book ratio of 0.52 and a price-sales ratio of 14.46.

In conclusion,

Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a diverse portfolio with a mix of new positions and reductions in existing holdings. His investment decisions reflect his value-oriented investment philosophy and provide valuable insights for investors.

