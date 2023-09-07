Over the past week, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc ( KTOS, Financial) has seen a significant gain of 7.93% in its stock price, bringing it to a current price of $16.27. This recent performance is part of a larger trend, with the stock experiencing a substantial 23.29% gain over the past three months. With a market cap of $2.08 billion, the company's stock performance has been impressive. The stock's GF Value currently stands at $22.29, suggesting that it is modestly undervalued. This is a positive shift from three months ago when the GF Value was $21.51, indicating that the stock was significantly undervalued.

Company Overview: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc operates in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The company is known for developing and fielding transformative, affordable technology, platforms, and systems. It operates through two segments: The Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and The Unmanned Systems. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Kratos Government Solutions segment.

Profitability Analysis

With a Profitability Rank of 4/10, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc exhibits moderate profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 0.98%, which is better than 34.98% of the companies in the industry. The company's ROE stands at -2.77%, better than 28.78% of the companies in the industry. The ROA is -1.66%, better than 30.58% of the companies in the industry. The ROIC is 1.20%, better than 39.86% of the companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has had 3 years of profitability, which is better than 15.12% of the companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc has a Growth Rank of 3/10, indicating moderate growth. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 2.60%, better than 50.96% of the companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 1.30%, better than 44.59% of the companies in the industry. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate is 8.94%, better than 66.67% of the companies in the industry.

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc's stock are Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 5.7% of the shares, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 3.56% of the shares, and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 0.42% of the shares.

Competitive Landscape

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc faces competition from several companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. These include AAR Corp ( AIR, Financial) with a market cap of $2.17 billion, Eve Holding Inc ( EVEX, Financial) with a market cap of $2.1 billion, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc ( SPR, Financial) with a market cap of $2.31 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc has shown impressive stock performance with a significant gain over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth prospects are moderate, and it has a strong presence in the Aerospace & Defense industry. With its stock currently being modestly undervalued, it presents an attractive investment opportunity. However, investors should also consider the competitive landscape and the company's profitability and growth ranks when making investment decisions.