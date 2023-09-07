Why Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 23% in a Quarter: A Deep Dive

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Over the past week, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (

KTOS, Financial) has seen a significant gain of 7.93% in its stock price, bringing it to a current price of $16.27. This recent performance is part of a larger trend, with the stock experiencing a substantial 23.29% gain over the past three months. With a market cap of $2.08 billion, the company's stock performance has been impressive. The stock's GF Value currently stands at $22.29, suggesting that it is modestly undervalued. This is a positive shift from three months ago when the GF Value was $21.51, indicating that the stock was significantly undervalued.

Company Overview: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc operates in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The company is known for developing and fielding transformative, affordable technology, platforms, and systems. It operates through two segments: The Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and The Unmanned Systems. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Kratos Government Solutions segment. 1697267656547106816.png

Profitability Analysis

With a Profitability Rank of 4/10, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc exhibits moderate profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 0.98%, which is better than 34.98% of the companies in the industry. The company's ROE stands at -2.77%, better than 28.78% of the companies in the industry. The ROA is -1.66%, better than 30.58% of the companies in the industry. The ROIC is 1.20%, better than 39.86% of the companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has had 3 years of profitability, which is better than 15.12% of the companies in the industry. 1697267677300523008.png

Growth Prospects

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc has a Growth Rank of 3/10, indicating moderate growth. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 2.60%, better than 50.96% of the companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 1.30%, better than 44.59% of the companies in the industry. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate is 8.94%, better than 66.67% of the companies in the industry. 1697267693733806080.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc's stock are

Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 5.7% of the shares, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 3.56% of the shares, and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 0.42% of the shares.

Competitive Landscape

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc faces competition from several companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. These include AAR Corp (

AIR, Financial) with a market cap of $2.17 billion, Eve Holding Inc (EVEX, Financial) with a market cap of $2.1 billion, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR, Financial) with a market cap of $2.31 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc has shown impressive stock performance with a significant gain over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth prospects are moderate, and it has a strong presence in the Aerospace & Defense industry. With its stock currently being modestly undervalued, it presents an attractive investment opportunity. However, investors should also consider the competitive landscape and the company's profitability and growth ranks when making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.