McDonald's Corp (MCD): A Deep Dive into Its Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Unpacking McDonald's Corp's Dividend History, Yield, Growth Rates, and More

McDonald's Corp (

MCD, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.52 per share, payable on 2023-09-18, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-08-31. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into McDonald's Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Introducing McDonald's Corp

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2022 system sales of $116 billion (by our estimates) across more than 40,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns nearly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

1697357704357478400.png

A Look at McDonald's Corp's Dividend History

McDonald's Corp's dividend history showcases a firm commitment to rewarding shareholders. The company's Dividends Per Share has seen consistent increments over the years, indicating a solid dividend distribution approach. McDonald's Corp has increased its dividend each year since 1977, earning the title of a dividend aristocrat, an honor bestowed to companies that have consistently increased their dividend each year for at least the past 46 years.

1697357725039591424.png

Understanding McDonald's Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

The company's 3-year and 5-year dividend growth rates illuminate its commitment to enhance shareholder returns. McDonald's Corp's dividend has changed by 6.20% per year on average over the past three years, a performance that outperforms approximately 64.81% of global competitors. Over the past five years, the company's dividend has increased by approximately 8.00% per year on average. Based on McDonald's Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of McDonald's Corp stock as of today is approximately 3.09% per year.

1697357744606019584.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

When evaluating the sustainability of the dividend, the company's payout ratio is a critical factor. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, McDonald's Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.55.

McDonald's Corp's profitability rank of 8 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30 suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability. Additionally, the predictability rank of 2 stars out of 5 suggests that revenue and earnings growth of McDonald's Corp is not consistent.

McDonald's Corp's Growth Metrics: A Peek into the Future

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must exhibit robust growth metrics. McDonald's Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model, with an average increase of approximately 3.80% per year, a rate that outperforms approximately 68.28% of global competitors. McDonald's Corp's 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate further underline its growth potential, outperforming approximately 44.64% and 59.55% of global competitors, respectively.

Concluding Thoughts

With a consistent dividend payment history, robust dividend growth rate, a healthy payout ratio, and promising profitability and growth metrics, McDonald's Corp presents a compelling case for dividend investors. However, the company's inconsistent revenue and earnings growth warrant caution. As always, investors should conduct their due diligence before making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.