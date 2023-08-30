CEO and 10% Owner Charles Cohn Buys 16,190 Shares of Nerdy Inc (NRDY)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On August 30, 2023, Charles Cohn, CEO and 10% owner of Nerdy Inc (

NRDY, Financial), purchased 16,190 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects by a key insider.

Who is Charles Cohn?

Charles Cohn is the CEO and a 10% owner of Nerdy Inc. He has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and growth. His recent purchase of 16,190 shares further solidifies his commitment and confidence in the company's future.

About Nerdy Inc

Nerdy Inc is a leading tech company that focuses on connecting learners with experts in various fields. The company leverages technology to provide a platform where users can access a wide range of educational resources and engage with experts in real-time. This innovative approach to learning has positioned Nerdy Inc as a key player in the edtech industry.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Charles Cohn has purchased a total of 719,656 shares and sold 0 shares. This trend of buying without selling indicates a strong belief in the company's potential.

The insider transaction history for Nerdy Inc shows a total of 16 insider buys over the past year, compared to 13 insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders are more bullish than bearish about the company's prospects.

1697459291985805312.png

The relationship between insider buying/selling and stock price is often considered a key indicator of a company's future performance. In this case, the insider's consistent buying activity could be a positive signal for potential investors.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Nerdy Inc were trading at $4.63 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $471.501 million. While this valuation is not in the billion range, the insider's continued investment in the company suggests a belief in its potential for growth.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of 16,190 shares of Nerdy Inc is a strong vote of confidence in the company's future. Potential investors may want to consider this insider activity as part of their overall analysis of Nerdy Inc's investment potential.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.