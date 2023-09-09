WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I, a renowned investment firm, recently added 2,594,003 shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp ( QRHC, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction took place on August 31, 2023, with the shares purchased at a price of $7.25 each. This article aims to provide a detailed analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance.

Transaction Details

The firm's recent acquisition of QRHC shares represents a 0.21% change in its portfolio. The total shares held by the firm in QRHC now stand at 2,594,003, accounting for 13.11% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. However, the impact of this transaction on the guru's portfolio is currently not applicable.

Profile of WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I is a well-known investment firm with a focus on small-cap value investments. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying undervalued companies with strong growth potential. The firm's equity is currently not applicable, and it does not hold any other stocks in its portfolio.

About Quest Resource Holding Corp

Quest Resource Holding Corp ( QRHC, Financial), based in the USA, is a national provider of waste and recycling services. The company primarily serves larger, multi-location businesses across various industry sectors, including big box retailers, automotive after-market operations, transportation, logistics, fleet operators, manufacturing and industrial facilities, multi-family and commercial properties, and restaurant chains. QRHC's services include the collection, processing, recycling, disposal, and tracking of waste streams and recyclables. The company's segments include product sales and other services. QRHC's market cap stands at $155.289 million, and its current price is $7.85. The company's GF Value is $7.80, indicating that it is fairly valued. The stock's gain percent since the transaction is 8.28%.

Stock Performance and Rankings

Since its IPO on June 2, 2009, QRHC's price has changed by -1.88%. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio is 33.73%. QRHC's GF Score is 74/100, indicating a likely average performance. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, its Profitability Rank is 4/10, its Growth Rank is 6/10, its GF Value Rank is 5/10, and its Momentum Rank is 8/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 1.81.

Stock's Industry and Financial Health

QRHC operates in the Waste Management industry. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is -11.15, and its Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.41. The company's gross margin growth is 7.30, while its operating margin growth is currently not applicable. The company's 3-year revenue growth is 31.30, and its 3-year EBITDA growth is 65.00. However, its 3-year earning growth is -326.40.

Momentum and Volatility

The stock's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.57, and its 6 - 1 Month Momentum Index is -2.51. The stock's 14-day RSI rank is 225, and its 6 - 1 Month Momentum Index rank is 125.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding QRHC is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC. However, the exact share percentage held by the guru is currently not applicable.

In conclusion, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I's recent acquisition of QRHC shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. The transaction's impact on the stock and the guru's portfolio will be closely monitored in the coming months.