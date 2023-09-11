Northam Platinum Holdings Limited is a South African-based platinum group metals miner in the midst of a pivot from external value-additivity to shareholder value passthrough.

The company recently exited a tussle with fellow platinum miner, Impala Platinum, which saw it void its interest in a takeover of Royall Bafokeng Takeover. Subsequently, Northam announced a new shareholder compensation structure and various dispositions, lending the argument that the firm's stock is set to present a different profile in the years ahead.

Company Overview

Reef Exposure

Northam mines in the Bushveld Complex, which is estimated to own nearly 80% of the world's platinum group metals. The company mines the UG2 and Merensky Reefs with three primary assets under its umbrella, namely Booysendal, Zondereinde, and Eland.

Source: Smith, W., et al., 2021.

Northam's access to the northern part of the Merensky western lobe provides it with access to bulk PGMs, which translates into a leaner and more skilled labor force than your average PGM site has. As such, and according to my observations, the firm's throughput and grades have been very consistent in recent years.

As shown in an example of African Rainbow Minerals's production mix, the Merensky Reef tends to provide a higher concentration of bulk Platinum, while the UG2 Reef provides a blend of PGMs along with traces of Gold. Sure, Northam's exposure to the Reefs isn't identical to African Rainbow Minerals', yet African Rainbow Minerals' case study provides a solid indication.

Source: African Rainbow Minerals

I charted Northam's full-year ores milled and head grade discovery below, which illustrates its current ores fed per reef. As shown in the diagram, Northam has higher grades stemming from Merensky; however, its feed is higher from UG2.

Source: Author's Work, Data from Northam

As illustrated later in the article, current ramp-ups and expansion projects mean UG2 and Merensky will probably experience increased feed throughout Northam's next business cycle. However, I expect feed from UG2 to succeed the feed from Merensky amid an aggressive sequencing process at the Eland mine, which relies on UG2 reserves.

The following chart illustrates Northam's feed along with grade by mine and reef. We'll get into structural shifts later in the article to highlight any changes in the production mix that might occur.

Source: Author's Work, Data from Northam

Current Group Performance and Outlook

Northam's full-year financial results were publically disseminated on June 30th, showing robust numbers. Despite struggles with load curtailment that led to 1003 lost hours, Northam's year-on-year volumes sold increased by 20% to reach 885 347 ounces; moreover, Northam's revenue settled 16.1% higher than its previous year, reaching R34.1 billion (approximately $1.82 billion).

Source: Northam

Despite headline increases, higher input costs stemming from systemic increases in electricity prices and wages resulted in Northam's trailing twelve-month operating profit margin receding to 39.1% from the 43.7% achieved in June 2022.

The company's 2023 tonnes milled at its mines ticked up in general; however, lower grades were delivered.

At Zondereinde, milling increased by 7.1% to reach 2 220 059 tonnes, with most of the support deriving from increased mills at UG2 (+9.1% year-on-year). However, Merensky and UG2 grades fell by 1.4% and 0.7% apiece, phasing out some of the benefits obtained from milling ramp-ups.

Furthermore, Booysendal's tonnes milled surged by 20.1% year-on-year to reach 6 358 905, stemming from a ramp-up at UG South that led to a 29.6% increase in tonnes milled. However, as with Zondereinde, grades settled lower, with the average basket down by 3.1% year-on-year, achieving an average grade figure of 2.5.

Lastly, Eland, which Northam acquired from Glencore in 2017, ramped up significantly in 2023, delivering an impressive 2.076 million tonnes milled, equating to a 60.5% year-on-year increase; however, note that grade quality retracted to 1.5 from a previous 2.

I charted Northam's 2023 operating profit/loss per asset; Just note that the results are FX-adjusted.

Source: Author's Work, Data from Northam

I think we should look at Northam's grades from a secular vantage point while thinking about tonnes milled from a hybrid secular/cyclical point of view. I say this because grades are very unpredictable; yet, Northam's exposure to Merensky and UG2 means that it has access to some of the finest grades in the world, which I think communicates long-term value additivity.

In terms of throughput, I believe Northam will scale. Yes, it is dealing with regional electricity grid issues accompanied by substantial pressure from hard-line labor unions, which causes frequent disruptions. Nevertheless, and as discussed later in the article, Northam is in the midst of substantial mine expansions, and I believe further sequencing might occur due to the firm's recently strengthened balance sheet stemming from the disposition of financial assets and the unwinding of tied-up acquisition capital.

As things stand, although challenges such as geopolitical risk and a pending rainfall season must be considered, Northam is on a momentum trend and looks likely to deliver robust results in the coming years.

Source: Weather Spark

A Pivot From Acquisition-Seeking To Internal Growth

Failed RBPlat Takeover – A Blessing In Disguise?

This part of the analysis is what I consider the meat and bones, as recent events suggest Northam is shifting from a growth-by-acquisition model to an internal growth model, which includes enhanced shareholder remuneration. Although somewhat forced, I think Northam is entering a new paradigm that might benefit its shareholders in the coming years.

For those unaware, Northam has been in a wrestling match with Impala Platinum during the past year as the two South African PGM miners entered a bidding war.

The target was Royal Bafokeng Platinum ("RBPlat"), which is a low-cost mining house that would present most acquirers with significant cost synergies. However, Northam lost the battle against Impala Platinum, failing to gain outright ownership of RBPlat, which led to a subsequent divestment of its existing portion of RBPlat shares. Moreover, Northam held Impala Platinum shares, which it disposed of after the failed attempt to acquire RBPlat.

Let's look at a few numbers.

Northam held a 35% share in RBPlat before Impala Platinum succeeded with its mandatory takeover bid. However, as part of the transition in ownership, the firm disposed of its position, leading to a cash injection of R9 billion (approximately $480 million) and a debt reduction of R6.6 billion (approximately $350 million). Moreover, Northam disposed of more than 90% of its Impala Platinum shares, providing it with R2.4 billion (approximately $130 million) in liquidity.

Note that Northam will incur an R4.1 billion (approximately $220 million) loss on its Impala Platinum disposition, which, according to IFRS accounting standards, will be a realized loss on the income statement. Although this presents a dent to interim earnings, it doesn't have to be settled with liquidity received, meaning the cash injection from Northam's divestments is already netted out and ready to use.

The data points show that Northam's income statement and business strategy suffered from the event. However, its balance sheet has plenty of additional dry powder to work with; let's run through a few possibilities.

Growth Strategy

Northam's strategic plan will likely be altered after its failed RBPlat takeover. In my view, Northam will not be looking to acquire external targets but instead focus on developing internally while distributing earnings to its shareholders.

Internal growth accompanied by individual asset acquisitions can be highly lucrative. In fact, takeovers are often completed at significant premiums, whereas premiums on individual asset acquisitions are less noticeable. Moreover, Northam has a significant project pipeline to work with.

Here are a few pipeline projects that it's busy spending on.

Zondereinde Shaft 3

Northam's Zondereinde Shaft 3 is in the midst of an expansion, with the project at 56% completion. The Shaft 3 expansion is set to be completed by year-end 2024 with the goal of adding to the firm's Merensky production to reach a target steady-state production of 120,000 ounces per year.

The CapEx program is due to settle at roughly R6 billion (approximately $111.8 million). Based on trailing earnings and assumed ramp-ups, I think the payback period would be just under two years.

Source: Northam

Eland Construction

The Eland Mine is a brownfield re-start. As mentioned before, the asset was acquired from Glencore in 2017 and is about 30% through its estimated $450 million CapEx cycle.

I'm quite excited about the Eland project, as the talk of the town is that Northam is banking on Eland and believes that it is overlooked by many larger PGM players. The mine incurred an operating loss of approximately $79 million in 2023. However, Northam's recent cash injection might fast-track sequencing and might soon send the asset into profitable territory.

Source: Northam

Northam's Dividend Declaration

After backing out of the RBPlat deal, Northam decided to declare a dividend policy spanning 25% of its headline earnings. In addition, the company committed to a R1 billion stock buyback program (approximately $53 million). To my knowledge, the stock buybacks will pertain to its JSE shares; however, its dividends apply to all registered direct and indirect shareholders.

In many instances, a divestment would lead to a special dividend. However, Northam's hard-line policy and share buyback plan implies the firm has officially committed to returning value to its shareholders. I see this as highly encouraging, as internal growth coupled with quality shareholder compensation might satisfy the market more than a takeover spree.

As far as I know, the firm's ex-dividend date is September 13th, and according to my calculations, Northam's fictional trailing twelve-month dividend yield is at around 1.23%. It might seem low; however, consider that it is a maiden dividend.

Source: Author's Work, Data from Yahoo Finance

Relative Valuation

A relative valuation suggests that Northam is substantially undervalued from a market-based perspective.

Mining investors often emphasize the price-to-book ratios. Northam's price-to-book of merely 0.02 sends a bullish signal, while its price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07 adds additional substance.

Source: Author's Work, Data from Yahoo Finance

Let's shed some more light on Northam's price multiples.

Positives

In our view, a potential PGM supply deficit coupled with a 4.4% compound annual growth estimate for the PGM market suggests Northam's topline might benefit in the coming years, especially as it operates in a high-barriers-to-entry business. As such, its price-to-earnings ratio is probably justified from that standpoint.

Reports and inflation data suggest South Africa is set for an interest rate pivot. Lower inflation coupled with receding interest rates might compress Northam's cost base and bring down its DCF model's discount rate, which is used to value mines. As such, impairment risk is likely to abate, leading to a robust book value.

The Not-So-Good Factors

To my knowledge, Northam's U.S.-listed instruments are thinly traded, which means that they are unlikely to reflect the company's fundamental aspects as comprehensively as its primary listings.

The ultra-deep discount on Northam's price multiples suggests the stock might follow a random walk distribution, whereby mean-reversion becomes irrelevant.

Additional Risks

Rising South African Risk Premiums

A chart conveying country risk premiums is in the following diagram, and South Africa's risk premium of 4.57% is relatively high in my view. Much of the premium is due to geopolitical issues such as the government's poor management, electricity grid issues, fears of nationalization, a pending property expropriation without compensation bill, and other related factors.

Source: Pearl Gray Equity and Research, data from Aswath Damodaran

In my opinion, South Africa's risk premium overshadows much of the idiosyncratic stamina shown by Northam. Additional geopolitical issues might send the premium even higher, concurrently adjusting Northam's fair value downward.

Disinflation

Another risk to consider is the economic cycle. Sure, lower inflation might lead to interest rate cuts and subsequent economic growth. However, the issue remains that most basic material companies and their stocks alike tend to perform poorly in late-stage inflationary, disinflationary, and deflationary environments. Thus, inflation will likely pose ongoing risks for now.

Final Word

A fundamental analysis shows that Northam might be set for a change in its corporate strategy amid a failed RBPlat takeover coupled with a liquidity injection. In my view, the firm's fundamental strength, paired with a shareholder-driven business model, will benefit investors.

As mentioned in the introduction, Northam is a long-term play faced with various risks. However, long-term investors will likely realize excess returns and diversification benefits from the stock.