Unveiling Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into the intrinsic value of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to determine its fair valuation

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (

FCX, Financial) recently recorded a daily gain of 3.96 % and a 3-month gain of 17.4%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 1.45. This article aims to answer a crucial question: Is Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) fairly valued? To provide a comprehensive answer, we will delve into the company's valuation analysis. Keep reading to gain insightful knowledge about Freeport-McMoRan's value.

Company Introduction

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a globally recognized mining company. The company operates geographically diverse assets with proven and probable mineral reserves of copper, gold, and molybdenum. Its portfolio includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia and mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. The company's primary revenue comes from the sale of Copper.

When comparing the stock price and the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, it is essential to note that Freeport-McMoRan's stock price is $41.49, while the GF Value is $40.1. This comparison provides a foundation for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

1698705022696554496.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

Freeport-McMoRan (

FCX, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. At its current price of $41.49 per share, Freeport-McMoRan has a market cap of $59.50 billion, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1698704999137148928.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Hence, it is crucial to review the financial strength of a company before deciding to buy its stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.7, which is worse than 75.61% of 2595 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the financial strength of Freeport-McMoRan is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1698705048906760192.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Freeport-McMoRan has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $21.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.45. Its operating margin is 25.14%, which ranks better than 86.43% of 840 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of Freeport-McMoRan is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Freeport-McMoRan is 16.5%, which ranks better than 61.94% of 599 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 58.4%, which ranks better than 93.15% of 1854 companies in the Metals & Mining industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to assess the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Freeport-McMoRan's return on invested capital is 9.17, and its cost of capital is 13.66.

1698705068439633920.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Freeport-McMoRan (

FCX, Financial) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 93.15% of 1854 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Freeport-McMoRan stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.