Unveiling Bath & Body Works (BBWI)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of Bath & Body Works' current valuation and future prospects

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Bath & Body Works Inc (

BBWI, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 3.47% and a three-month gain of 6.1%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 3.07. The big question for investors is: Is this stock significantly undervalued? In this article, we will delve into BBWI's financials and valuation to provide a comprehensive analysis. Keep reading to gain insights that could inform your investment decisions.

Company Overview

Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailer offering home fragrance and fragrant body care products under the Bath & Body Works, C.O. Bigelow, and White Barn brands. The company generates the majority of its sales from North America, with less than 5% coming from international markets in fiscal 2022. The company's future growth is expected to stem from store reformatting, digital and international channels, and new category expansion.

At a current price of $38.15 per share and a market cap of $8.70 billion, Bath & Body Works' stock seems significantly undervalued compared to its GF Value of $56.08. This discrepancy paves the way for a deeper exploration of the company's intrinsic value.

1698705856939425792.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given Bath & Body Works' current price and market cap, our analysis indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1698705839776333824.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss for investors. A useful way to understand a company's financial strength is by looking at its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Bath & Body Works' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13 is lower than 77.26% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry, indicating poor financial strength.

1698705875876708352.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term reduces risk for investors. Higher profit margins usually indicate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Bath & Body Works has been profitable for 9 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 16.42%, ranking better than 90.48% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. This indicates strong profitability.

However, growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Faster-growing companies create more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Bath & Body Works' 3-year average annual revenue growth is 18.6%, ranking better than 79.96% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 7.1%, ranking worse than 51.84% of companies in the same industry, indicating relatively weak growth.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also help evaluate its profitability. Bath & Body Works' ROIC of 26.04% over the past 12 months exceeds its WACC of 9.51%, suggesting the company is creating value for its shareholders.

1698705893031411712.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bath & Body Works appears significantly undervalued. Despite its poor financial condition, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 51.84% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. For more details about Bath & Body Works' financials, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.