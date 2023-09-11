Paramount Global (PARA) Stock: A Hidden Value Trap? Unpacking the Risks and Rewards

Navigating the complexities of financial metrics to understand Paramount Global's potential as a value trap

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are constantly searching for stocks priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that has caught the attention of many is Paramount Global (

PARA, Financial). Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Paramount Global should not be ignored. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, adjustments based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance.

1698706304597491712.png

Key Risk Indicators

While the GF Value provides an initial indication of a stock's potential, other critical factors must also be considered. Paramount Global's low Piotroski F-score of 2 and Altman Z-score of 1.04, suggest potential financial instability. These scores indicate that Paramount Global, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap.

What Do These Scores Mean?

The Piotroski F-score is a tool used to assess the strength of a company's financial health. It is based on nine criteria that fall into three categories: profitability, leverage/liquidity/source of funds, and operating efficiency. The overall score ranges from 0 to 9, with higher scores indicating healthier financials.

The Altman Z-score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Overview

Paramount Global is a media conglomerate with global scale. It operates several leading cable network properties, produces original motion pictures, and operates a number of streaming services. Despite its extensive operations, the company's financial indicators suggest potential risks for investors.

1698706321836081152.png

Analysis of Paramount Global's Profitability

A closer look at Paramount Global's ROA reveals a worrying trend of negative returns, indicating the company's inability to generate profit from its assets. The data shows a decrease in ROA over the past three years (2021: 6.36%; 2022: 6.05%; 2023: -2.05%), further highlighting potential risks associated with investing in Paramount Global.

Leverage, Liquidity and Source of Funds: A Worrying Trend

Paramount Global's current ratio has been decreasing over the past three years (2021: 1.78; 2022: 1.47; 2023: 1.17), suggesting a deterioration in its ability to manage immediate financial obligations.

Operating Efficiency: A Darker Picture

Paramount Global has seen an increase in its Diluted Average Shares Outstanding over the past three years, signaling that the company has issued more shares. This could lead to the dilution of existing shares' value if the company's earnings don't grow at a pace that matches or exceeds this share increase.

In conclusion, while Paramount Global may seem like an attractive investment opportunity at first glance, a deeper analysis of its financial health suggests it might be a potential value trap. As always, thorough due diligence is key to making informed investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Piotroski F-score using the following Screener: Piotroski F-score screener .

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.