Unveiling Broadcom (AVGO)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of Broadcom Inc's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Broadcom Inc (

AVGO, Financial) recently recorded a daily loss of 5.46% and a 3-month gain of 11.04%. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 31.89. However, is the stock significantly overvalued? In this article, we will delve into the valuation analysis of Broadcom (AVGO) to answer this question. We invite you to continue reading for an in-depth understanding of the company's financial health and future prospects.

Company Introduction

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally, boasting over $30 billion in annual revenue. The company sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across various markets, including wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial. Besides, Broadcom has expanded into various software businesses, selling infrastructure and security software to large financial institutions and governments. Apple is a significant customer, accounting for roughly one-fifth of sales. Notably, Broadcom's current stock price stands at $872.52, considerably higher than the GF Value of $654.67, indicating a potential overvaluation.

1698706656138887168.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. It provides a benchmark for the fair trading value of a stock. A stock price significantly above the GF Value Line indicates overvaluation, suggesting a likely poor future return. Conversely, a stock price significantly below the GF Value Line suggests a higher future return.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Broadcom (

AVGO, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. With a market cap of $360.10 billion and a stock price of $872.52 per share, the future return of Broadcom's stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth due to the significant overvaluation.

1698706640011788288.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Broadcom's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.29, ranking worse than 85.14% of 895 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the overall financial strength of Broadcom is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1698706675394936832.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies tends to carry less risk. Broadcom has been profitable for 9 out of the past 10 years, with revenues of $35 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $31.89 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 45.3% is better than 97.76% of 939 companies in the Semiconductors industry, indicating strong profitability .

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Broadcom is 13.3%, which ranks better than 53.19% of 863 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 26%, ranking better than 54.63% of 767 companies in the industry, indicating a strong growth trajectory.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Broadcom's ROIC of 24.78 is significantly higher than its WACC of 10.35, indicating efficient cash flow generation relative to the capital invested in its business.

Conclusion

Conclusively, Broadcom (

AVGO, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. Despite its fair financial condition and strong profitability, the company's stock price is much higher than its intrinsic value, indicating a likely lower future return. To learn more about Broadcom stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.