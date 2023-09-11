Charter Communications (CHTR) Stock: A Hidden Value Trap? Unpacking the Risks and Rewards

Is Charter Communications (CHTR) a promising investment or a potential value trap? A comprehensive analysis of financial health and market valuation.

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are constantly seeking stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Charter Communications Inc (

CHTR, Financial). Currently priced at $422.32, the stock recorded a day's loss of 3.61% and a three-month increase of 28.75%. However, its fair valuation, as indicated by the GF Value, is $790.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock, derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. This value is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) at which the stock has traded, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

1698707031524900864.png

Charter Communications (CHTR, Financial): A Closer Look

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Charter Communications (CHTR) should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.75. These indicators suggest that Charter Communications, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Altman Z-Score

The Altman Z-Score, invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Snapshot: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR, Financial)

Charter Communications is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 56 million U.S. homes and businesses, around 40% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 30 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest U.S. cable company behind Comcast.

Despite its expansive operations, Charter Communications's financial health may be weak, as suggested by its low Altman Z-score. A dissection of this score reveals key drivers that potential investors should consider.

1698707049434578944.png

Charter Communications's Low Altman Z-Score: Key Drivers

The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's ability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating Charter Communications's historical data, 2021: -0.02; 2022: -0.07; 2023: -0.09, we observe a declining trend in this ratio. This downward movement indicates Charter Communications's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt, exerting a negative impact on its Z-Score.

Conclusion: Charter Communications (CHTR, Financial) - A Potential Value Trap

Despite its seemingly low market valuation, Charter Communications's financial health indicators suggest potential financial distress. This complexity, coupled with its low Altman Z-Score, suggests that Charter Communications might be a potential value trap. Therefore, thorough due diligence is essential before making an investment decision.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.