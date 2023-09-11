Gulfport Energy Corp ( GPOR, Financial) has been making waves in the stock market with its impressive performance. The company's stock price currently stands at $123.44, with a market cap of $2.31 billion. Over the past week, the stock has seen a gain of 8.55%, and over the past three months, it has surged by a remarkable 28.10%. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value of GPOR is $47,799.6, a significant increase from its past GF Value of $37,569. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued, a shift from its past GF Valuation which suggested a possible value trap.

Company Overview: Gulfport Energy Corp

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent exploration and development company in the Oil & Gas industry. The company operates through its Utica Shale and Scoop properties. The Utica Shale is located in the Appalachian Basin of the United States and Canada, while the Scoop (South Central Oklahoma Oil Province) play of Oklahoma is located in the southeast portion of the prolific Anadarko Basin.

Profitability Analysis

When it comes to profitability, Gulfport Energy Corp holds a Profitability Rank of 5/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability compared to other companies in the industry. The company's Operating Margin stands at 53.82%, outperforming 92.24% of 966 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The company's ROE is 165.43%, ROA is 53.91%, and ROIC is 37.44%, all of which are better than the majority of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 5 years.

Growth Prospects

Gulfport Energy Corp has demonstrated a strong growth trajectory, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 19.70%. This growth rate is better than 70.39% of 851 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Gulfport Energy Corp's stock are First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with a 3.22% share, Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio) with a 2.88% share, and David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) with a 1.15% share.

Competitive Landscape

Gulfport Energy Corp operates in a competitive industry, with major competitors including Talos Energy Inc ( TALO, Financial) with a market cap of $2.15 billion, Earthstone Energy Inc ( ESTE, Financial) with a market cap of $2.21 billion, and Sitio Royalties Corp ( STR, Financial) with a market cap of $2.11 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gulfport Energy Corp's stock has shown impressive performance, with a significant gain over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth prospects are strong, and it holds a competitive position in the market. Given these factors, the stock presents a potential opportunity for value investors. However, as with any investment, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider the company's financial health and market conditions before making an investment decision.