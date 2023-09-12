The electric vehicle market is rising, with projected revenues reaching $292.1 billion this year. This burgeoning industry is anticipated to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.38% from 2023 to 2028, boosting the market volume to approximately $398 billion. Yet these global numbers pale in comparison to what's happening in China. Chinese EV stocks are becoming the linchpin of a market expected to expand from $260.84 billion in 2023 to $575.56 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 17.15%. The connotation is overwhelmingly positive and presents a landscape ripe with investment opportunities.

Investment viability of Chinese EV stocks

In this comprehensive analysis, I will scrutinize the investment viability of three Chinese EV stocks using the sophisticated analytics of GuruFocus' All-in-One Screener. The focus will be on the three-year revenue growth rate to gain insights into past performance and future promise, the three-year Ebitda growth rate to help us understand operational efficiency and the projected total revenue growth rate for the next three to five years.

As far as valuation is concerned, the price-sales ratio will be a compass, helping to discern whether the stock is under- or overvalued. The cash-to-debt ratio will also serve as a barometer for the company's liquidity, with higher ratios generally indicative of financial robustness.

Analysis of NIO

In a dynamic market landscape teeming with electric vehicle options, NIO Inc. ( NIO, Financial) remains one of the top EV stocks despite recent earnings hiccups. Its year-to-date return stands at an optimistic 14.23%, outshining many of its rivals in the Chinese EV stocks arena. Yet, the latest quarterly results paint a more nuanced picture.

NIO reported an unaudited second-quarter revenue of 8.77 billion Chinese yuan ($1.2 billion), a 15% year-over-year dip. Further, the company endured a significant blow in net income, registering a 6.12 billion yuan loss—more than double from the previous year. Though the earnings per share missed expectations by 11%, framing these figures against a broader backdrop of economic headwinds and stiffer competition, including Tesla's ( TSLA, Financial) fluctuating China deliveries, is important.

NIO's metrics reveal a tale of two perspectives. On the one hand, the three-year revenue growth rate per share soared at an impressive 59%, ranking better than nearly 98% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry. This indicates that NIO is no slouch for expanding its footprint in one of the most competitive industries. On the other hand, the company's operating margin sits at a concerning -45%, placing it among the bottom 6% of industry players. This is a telling indicator of the company's struggle with profitability, a crucial factor for any investor's top EV stock picks. However, NIO's strong three-year free cash flow growth rate per share of 13% showcases its ability to generate capital, ranking better than 63% of companies in its field.

In summary, NIO remains one of the leading electric vehicle companies, especially in the rapidly growing Chinese market. A single quarter's underperformance should not overshadow the company's stellar growth metrics. As the electric vehicle landscape matures, watch for NIO to leverage its market position and potentially rebound from its short-term setbacks. After all, in the high-octane race of EV stocks to watch, it is not just about who is leading now, but who has the staying power for the long haul.

Analysis of XPeng

XPeng Inc.'s ( XPEV, Financial) performance in 2023 is a convoluted blend of promise and concern that could leave investors scratching their heads. The Chinese EV manufacturer has seen a phenomenal year-to-date return of 84%. Additionally, XPeng is expanding its European footprint in 2024 and recently announced a strategic partnership with DiDi Global, including acquiring its smart car arm. These ventures and a 43% year-over-year increase in August deliveries provide compelling evidence that the company is making strategic moves to cement its position in both domestic and international markets. Bank of America also recently turned bullish on XPeng due to its partnership upside with Volkswagen ( XTER:VOW3, Financial), adding another feather to its cap.

However, investors must reconcile this optimistic outlook with the company's latest financial metrics, which reveal a more complicated picture. Despite surpassing most companies in the vehicles and parts industry with a three-year total revenue growth rate of 121%, XPeng reported a significant revenue dip of 32% year over year in the second quarter. Further, its net loss stood at a staggering 2.8 billion yuan, with an equally concerning net profit margin of -55%. Both earnings per share and revenue fell short of expectations, missing the estimates by 26% and 1%. While the company's future revenue growth rate is projected to be an impressive 41% over the next three to five years, its price-to-sales ratio of 5.36 ranks lower than 91% of industry peers.

So what does this all mean for those interested in Chinese EV stocks? XPeng presents a high-risk, high-reward scenario. Its aggressive expansion and strategic partnerships indicate a proactive approach toward dominating the electric vehicle sphere. Yet financial volatility remains a dark cloud, underscoring the inherent challenges of operating in a fiercely competitive and erratic market. Investors keen on the electric vehicle sector would closely monitor XPeng's forthcoming quarterly reports and strategic moves for clearer indicators of long-term stability and growth.

Analysis of Li Auto

Li Auto Inc. ( LI, Financial), a front-runner in the Chinese EV market, has been electrifying the investment landscape with its awe-inspiring performance. Sporting a year-to-date return of approximately 102%, the company seems to have discovered the secret sauce to thrive in a fiercely competitive industry. Notably, Li Auto's revenue skyrocketed to 28.65 billion yuan in June, marking an astounding 228% surge year over year. While the EV industry has seen considerable growth, Li Auto has stood out, with its net income ballooning to 2.29 billion yuan, a jaw-dropping increase of 471% from the previous year. This explosive growth has also led to a net change in cash of 16.97 billion yuan, up by 614%, making it an undeniable powerhouse in terms of liquidity.

However, not all is rosy for Li Auto, as evidenced by its operating margin of -0.35%, which lags behind 80% of companies in the vehicles and parts sector. In contrast, its price-sales ratio of 4.09 also ranks below 87% of its peers, indicating the stock might be undervalued given its remarkable growth trajectory. Yet, with a three-year total revenue growth rate of 74%—a figure that ranks higher than 99.5% of companies in the same industry—Li Auto is strategically poised to dominate the Chinese EV market. Further, as Tesla's China deliveries slump to a 2023 low, Li Auto's sales have surged by 228% in July, showcasing its potential to reshape the automotive landscape. With robust financials and an unprecedented growth rate, Li Auto undeniably holds a strong competitive edge that investors would be wise to consider.