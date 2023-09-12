Unveiling Las Vegas Sands (LVS)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Discover the intrinsic value of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and whether it's significantly undervalued

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Las Vegas Sands Corp (

LVS, Financial) has seen a daily loss of -4.06%, with a 3-month loss of -8.22%. Despite an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.07, the question remains: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to explore this question by delving into the valuation analysis of Las Vegas Sands. We encourage our readers to follow along for a detailed financial analysis.

Company Introduction

Las Vegas Sands Corp is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company has a strong presence in Macao and Singapore, with all its EBITDA generated from Asia. The company's stock price currently stands at $52.7, a figure that significantly undervalues the stock when compared to the GF Value of $86.93.

1699068945660641280.png

Summarizing GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. Our GF Value Line suggests the fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock is overvalued and future returns may be poor. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock is undervalued, and future returns are likely to be higher.

According to our valuation method, Las Vegas Sands (

LVS, Financial) appears significantly undervalued. With its stock price significantly below the GF Value Line, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1699068927344115712.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, making it crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to invest. Las Vegas Sands has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.39, ranking worse than 54.72% of 826 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Las Vegas Sands's financial strength as 4 out of 10, indicating a poor balance sheet.

1699068963968778240.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistently profitable companies offer less risk for investors. Las Vegas Sands has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.80 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.07. Its operating margin is 8.74%, ranking better than 56.22% of 820 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, the profitability of Las Vegas Sands is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. Las Vegas Sands's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 88.37% of 765 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -56.9%, which ranks worse than 94.72% of 606 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insight into its profitability. For the past 12 months, Las Vegas Sands's ROIC is -96.35, and its cost of capital is 8.39.

1699068981698101248.png

Conclusion

Overall, Las Vegas Sands (

LVS, Financial) stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 94.72% of 606 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Las Vegas Sands stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.