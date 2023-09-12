5 Energy Stocks With Low PE Ratios and Paying Dividends

All are also in uptrends

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Summary
  • A look at Shell, Canadian Natural Resources, Civitas, Permian Resources and Eni.
Article's Main Image

With the energy sector trading higher year to date, investors may be interested in dividend-paying companies that have low valuations and are on the rise.

Civitas Resources

Civitas Resources Inc. (

CIVI, Financial) is a New York Stock Exchange-traded oil and gas exploration and production company based in Denver. According to its website, the company was “the first carbon-neutral oil and gas producer in Colorado.” The company operates facilities in the DJ Basin and the Permian Basin regions.

With a price-earnings ratio of 6.86 and now trading at 1.33 times book value, the stock has a price-to-free cash flow ratio of 12.86. For an NYSE-listed security, it is relatively lightly traded with an average daily volume of 793,000 shares. Civitas offers investors a dividend of 2.39%.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (

CNQ, Financial) has corporate headquarters in Calgary, Alberta and explores for and produces oil and gas. The company conducts operations in Western Canada and in the United Kingdom’s North Sea as well as in offshore Africa. Its environmental, social and government activities are noted here.

The stock can be purchased at 2.33 times book and trades with a price-earnings ratio of 13.06. This year’s earnings are up by 47% and up over the past five years by 36.30%. Shareholder equity greatly exceeds the amount of long-term debt. Canadian Natural Resources pays a 4.11% dividend yield.

Eni

Eni SpA (

E, Financial) is an integrated oil and gas cmpany which operates from corporate headquarters in Rome, Italy. The New York Stock Exchange-traded company says it intends to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, according to information available on its website.

With a price-earnings ratio of 5.44, the stock is trading at an 11% discount to its book value. The past five years shows earnings growth of 33.60% and this year’s earnings per share are growing at 144%. It is lightly traded with average daily volume of 204,000 shares. Eni pays a dividend of 6.13%.

Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. (

PR, Financial) is an oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Midland, Texas. According to its website, the company“ is the largest pure-play E&P company in the Delaware Basin.” The company's assets are located in Reeves and Ward counties in Texas and in Lea County, New Mexico.

The stock trades with a price-earnings ratio of 10 and at 1.41 times book value. The price-to-free cash flow ratio comes in at 15.23. Earnings over the past five years have increased by 40.30% and this year’s are up by 262%. Investors in Permian Resources receive a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Shell

Shell PLC (

SHEL, Financial) is one of the classic name-brands in the oil sector, created as a company in 1907 but in business in one form or another since 1833. It operates in more than 70 countries and with more than 90,000 workers. Shell has its corporate headquarters located in London.

Now going for 1.12 times its book value, the stock trades with a price-earnings ratio of 7.68. This year’s earnings are up by 121%. The past five years earnings growth shows a 25.90% growth rate. The NYSE-listed name is actively traded with average daily volume of 4.46 million shares. Shell pays a 4.48% dividend yield.

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.