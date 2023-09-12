Unveiling Wynn Resorts (WYNN)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth exploration of Wynn Resorts' intrinsic value and its current market positioning

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Wynn Resorts Ltd (

WYNN, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 4.15%, with a 3-month loss of -2.73%. Despite these losses, the company's Loss Per Share was recorded at 0.16. This raises the question: is Wynn Resorts (WYNN) modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis to answer this question. Read on for a deep dive into the financials of Wynn Resorts.

Company Introduction

Founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, Wynn Resorts Ltd (

WYNN, Financial) operates luxury casinos and resorts across the globe. With four megaresorts in Macau and Las Vegas and a digital sports betting and iGaming platform, Wynn Resorts is a significant player in the hospitality industry. The company's stock price currently stands at $97.42, with a market cap of $11.10 billion. However, the fair value (GF Value) of the company is estimated at $136.48, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued.

1699082512099180544.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Wynn Resorts (

WYNN, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued based on the GF Value calculation. With its current price of $97.42 per share, and a market cap of $11.10 billion, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth due to its relative undervaluation.

1699082489458327552.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

It is essential to assess a company's financial strength before investing. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Wynn Resorts has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.29, worse than 60.65% of 826 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. This indicates that the financial strength of Wynn Resorts is poor.

1699082531753689088.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are typically safer investments. Wynn Resorts has been profitable 7 out of the past 10 years. With an operating margin of 6.98%, it ranks better than 52.56% of 820 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. However, the average annual revenue growth of Wynn Resorts is -18.8%, which ranks worse than 78.56% of 765 companies in the industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). For the past 12 months, Wynn Resorts's ROIC is 3.71, and its WACC is 8.86.

1699082549751447552.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wynn Resorts (

WYNN, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 83.83% of 606 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Wynn Resorts stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.