Unveiling Netflix's Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into the intrinsic value of Netflix Inc (NFLX) to determine its fair market value

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 2.8% and a 3-month gain of 11.02%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stand at 9.39, raising the question: Is Netflix fairly valued? In this article, we will conduct a thorough valuation analysis to answer this question. We invite you to read on for a comprehensive examination of Netflix's intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Netflix's primary business is a streaming video on demand service, now available in almost every country worldwide except China. The firm primarily generates revenue from subscriptions to its eponymous service. Netflix delivers original and third-party digital video content to a variety of digital platforms. As of now, Netflix is the largest SVOD platform in the world with over 220 million subscribers globally.

With a current stock price of $452.18 per share and a market cap of $200.40 billion, we compare these figures with the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, to provide a comprehensive exploration of the company's value.

1699082511142879232.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

  1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.
  2. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  3. Future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, the stock of Netflix is believed to be fairly valued. This implies that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1699082488070012928.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Hence, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Netflix has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.51, which ranks worse than 62.81% of 1003 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Netflix's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1699082529572651008.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Netflix has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $32.10 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.39. Its operating margin of 17.51% is better than 87.52% of 1018 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Netflix's profitability as strong.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Netflix is 16.2%, which ranks better than 84.43% of 957 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 19.2%, which ranks better than 70.44% of 768 companies in the Media - Diversified industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Netflix's ROIC is 11.09 while its WACC came in at 13.51.

1699082548367327232.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Netflix (

NFLX, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 70.44% of 768 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. To learn more about Netflix stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.