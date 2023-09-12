Unveiling ACM Research (ACMR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Unraveling the Intrinsic Value of ACM Research Inc (ACMR) for Informed Investment Decisions

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ACM Research Inc (

ACMR, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 6.51%, and an impressive 3-month gain of 101.75%. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 1.02. However, the question remains: is ACM Research significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the company's valuation, encouraging readers to delve into the details below to gain a better understanding of ACM Research's true worth.

Company Introduction

ACM Research Inc is a US-based company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. This equipment is used by semiconductor manufacturers in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and other random defects to improve product yield, in fabricating integrated circuits, or chips. The company's stock price currently stands at $19.63, while the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $55.05. This suggests that ACM Research (

ACMR, Financial) could be significantly undervalued. To better understand this, let's delve deeper into the company's financials.

1699188359190020096.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our proprietary method. It is calculated based on historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. However, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on this analysis, ACM Research appears to be significantly undervalued. With a current price of $19.63 per share and a market cap of $1.20 billion, ACM Research stock is likely to yield a much higher long-term return than its business growth.

1699188342467330048.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.