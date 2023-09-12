Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE): Unearthing the True Value

A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Market Value

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (

APLE, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 4.86% and a 3-month gain of 5.33%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 0.7, the question arises: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This comprehensive analysis aims to answer this question and provides a deep dive into the valuation of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

Company Overview

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that mainly invests in the lodging sector in the United States, primarily in upscale service hotels. The company's hotels operate under the Marriott or Hilton brands. With a market cap of $3.60 billion and sales of $1.30 billion, the current stock price stands at $15.76 per share, which is lower than the GF Value of $21.59. This suggests that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1699188682965123072.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that calculates the intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Apple Hospitality REIT stock appears to be modestly undervalued. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1699188657195319296.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Apple Hospitality REIT has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0, which ranks worse than 0% of 718 companies in the REITs industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Apple Hospitality REIT's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1699188702049206272.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Apple Hospitality REIT has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. With an operating margin of 19%, it ranks worse than 81.63% of 664 companies in the REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Apple Hospitality REIT's profitability as fair.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. The average annual revenue growth of Apple Hospitality REIT is -1.5%, which ranks worse than 63.61% of 632 companies in the REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -3.9%, which ranks worse than 65.05% of 535 companies in the REITs industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Apple Hospitality REIT's return on invested capital is 5.25, and its cost of capital is 8.98.

1699188717425524736.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Apple Hospitality REIT appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 65.05% of 535 companies in the REITs industry. To learn more about Apple Hospitality REIT stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.